Julia Cole Releases LOVE YOU TO DEATH (Deluxe) Album

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Julia Cole, described as 'country music's rising star' by USA Today, has released Love You To Death (deluxe), an expanded edition of her album Love You To Death featuring five additional tracks. The deluxe edition is available now via this link.

With nearly 1 billion on-demand streams and over 3 million social media followers, Cole is building an audience that reaches well beyond the traditional country lane, and Love You To Death (deluxe) is the latest addition to her output this year.

The deluxe edition expands on the original project with new music described as bringing big feelings, sharp humor, messy moments, hard-earned healing and unapologetic perspective. Love You To Death (Deluxe) continues Cole's brand of 'Sisterhood Country,' described as fearless storytelling, powerhouse vocals and songs that meet women wherever they are, from falling in love to getting over it, celebrating with your people to picking yourself back up.

'This deluxe is an extension of the healing that started with this album,' shares Julia. 'These new songs are about recognizing what love should and shouldn't look like, leaning on your girls when you're caught in the middle of a roller coaster relationship, and those late-night girls' nights where you remind each other to keep the faith that the right person is still out there. It's messy, emotional and hopeful.'

Included on the deluxe is Cole's collaboration with BRELAND, 'Loving Someone Like That,' a duet about giving someone your whole world only to realize they never deserved the place you gave them.

The expanded release also delivers a song fans have been requesting. After receiving thousands of requests for a wedding version of her father-daughter anthem 'Daddy Daughter Dance,' Cole answers with an intimate new rendition made for daughters who have found their forever person.

The deluxe also includes 'Loved One,' Cole's cover of Shania Twain's 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' with Alli Walker, and new track 'Pushing Daisies,' a look at the back-and-forth of he loves me, he loves me not. The track captures the kind of relationship you know you should walk away from but somehow just can't.

Fresh off a full-circle collision of her two worlds, Cole recently returned to the volleyball court to perform at Spikes Under the Lights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The former Vanderbilt volleyball player performed at the first-of-its-kind women's college volleyball showcase, bringing her presence to the sport that helped launch her career.

Cole continues her headlining Love You To Death Tour throughout the fall with support from Jordana Bryant. Tickets are available at juliacolemusic.com/tour.

Love You To Death (deluxe) Track Listing

1. Love You To Death (Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, Andrew Beason)

2. Diamondback (Julia Cole, Bonnie Dymond, Cole Miracle, Eddie Eberle)

3. Day Late & A Buck Short (Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, Bonnie Dymond)

4. At My Wedding (Julia Cole, Cole Miracle, Austin Taylor Smith, Hallie Hertrick)

5. Treat Me Like Dirt (Julia Cole, Beau Bailey, Cole Miracle, Josh Ronen)

6. Big Picture (Julia Cole, Richie Brown, Andrew Bloom)

7. Daddy Daughter Dance (Julia Cole, Austin Taylor Smith, Rachel Purcell)

8. What It Takes (Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, Bonnie Dymond)

9. What Could Go Wrong (Julia Cole, Danielle Blakey, Willie Morrison)*

10. Hunting Boots (Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, Nicole Alexis Spooner)

11. Give & Take (Julia Cole, Trent Wayne, Canaan Smith)

12. Gunshy (Julia Cole, Noah West, Jared Griffin)

13. Heaven On A Sunday (Julia Cole, Stephony Smith, Josh Ronen)

14. Spicy (Julia Cole, Bryan Kennedy)

15. Pushing Daisies (Julia Cole, Autumn Buysse, Austin Nivarel, Andrew Bloom)

16. Loving Someone Like That with BRELAND (Julia Cole, BRELAND, Mason Stacks)

17. Loved One (Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, Fred Wilhelm)

18. Man! I Feel Like A Woman with Alli Walker (Shania Twain, Mutt Lange)

19. Daddy Daughter Dance (Wedding Version) (Julia Cole, Rachel Purcell, Austin Taylor Smith)

Produced by Josh Ronen and Julia Cole. *Produced by David Fanning and Josh Ronen.

Upcoming Love You To Death Tour Dates

October 9 - Saint Louis, MO - Old Rock House

October 16 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

October 17 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

October 18 - Norfolk, VA - The Annex

October 22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

October 23 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

October 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Hifi Indy

About Julia Cole

Julia Cole's music is there when you need it. She isn't afraid to open up her heart, share her truth, or spill the tea about real experiences with love and life. Resonating with a global fan base by blending her natural candor with old school country grit, she's amassed over 3M social media followers and nearly one billion streams. She's shined in the spotlight on tours with everyone from Jelly Roll to Carrie Underwood, as her signature style of 'Sisterhood Country' has become a grassroots phenomenon. Captivating a fanbase affectionately dubbed '#ColeTeam,' she built her following with projects such as her self-titled debut Julia Cole [2021], Country Sugar [2023], Life After You EP [2024] and fan-favorite tracks 'Best Worst Ex' and 'Better Liar.' She performed alongside Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, and Jordan Davis in addition to gracing the bills of Stagecoach, CMA Fest and Carolina Country Music Festival.

Now, the Texas-bred and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and producer goes deeper than ever on her latest full-length LP, Love You To Death. In the wake of a called-off engagement, she traces her journey to healing, pulling audiences in with songs such as 'Day Late & A Buck Short.' Utilizing clever hunting metaphors to expose a cheater, the track that she performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show went mega-viral and has exploded as her biggest-streamed track to date. Praised by Holler as a 'star in the contemporary country space,' her 'Sisterhood Country' movement continues to fire her breakout year, as she readies Love You To Death (deluxe), arriving October 9.

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