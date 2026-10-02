Julia Cole to Release LOVE YOU TO DEATH (Deluxe) Album

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Julia Cole is releasing a deluxe edition of her album Love You to Death on Friday, October 9. With nearly 1 billion on-demand streams and over 3 million social media followers, Cole is building an audience that reaches well beyond the traditional country lane, and Love You To Death (deluxe) is the latest addition to her year.

Fueled by five additional tracks and more of the singer-songwriter's point of view, Love You To Death (deluxe) builds on the original album's themes of heartbreak, humor, healing, hell-raising and what Cole calls the #SISTERHOOD.

The deluxe edition brings Cole's take on country music to life through what she has branded 'Sisterhood Country,' grounded in big feelings, sharp storytelling and the people who have your back.

'I wanted this album to feel like real life, the highs, the heartbreak, the girls' nights, the bad decisions, the big dreams and everything in between,' says Cole. 'The deluxe gives me a chance to keep that story going and add even more to a project that means so much to me. I'm so excited for people to hear what's next.'

The expanded release features Cole's collaboration with BRELAND, 'Loving Someone Like That,' a duet about giving someone your whole world only to realize they never deserved the place you gave them. The song pairs Cole's vocals with BRELAND's sound.

Along with two hidden tracks to be revealed on release day, one of the standouts on the deluxe edition is 'Pushing Daisies,' which captures the back and forth of 'he loves me, he loves me not.' Of the track, Cole says, 'If you're in a SITUATIONSHIP that makes you feel like this song, RUN!'

Most recently, Cole returned to her athletic roots, performing at Spikes Under the Lights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The former Vanderbilt volleyball player took the court for the women's college volleyball showcase.

Cole continues her headlining tour throughout the fall with support from Jordana Bryant, as Love You To Death (deluxe) arrives October 9.

Love You To Death (deluxe) Track Listing

1. Love You To Death (Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, Andrew Beason)

2. Diamondback (Julia Cole, Bonnie Dymond, Cole Miracle, Eddie Eberle)

3. Day Late & A Buck Short (Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, Bonnie Dymond)

4. At My Wedding (Julia Cole, Cole Miracle, Austin Taylor Smith, Hallie Hertrick)

5. Treat Me Like Dirt (Julia Cole, Beau Bailey, Cole Miracle, Josh Ronen)

6. Big Picture (Julia Cole, Richie Brown, Andrew Bloom)

7. Daddy Daughter Dance (Julia Cole, Austin Taylor Smith, Rachel Purcell)

8. What It Takes (Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, Bonnie Dymond)

9. What Could Go Wrong (Julia Cole, Danielle Blakey, Willie Morrison)*

10. Hunting Boots (Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, Nicole Alexis Spooner)

11. Give & Take (Julia Cole, Trent Wayne, Canaan Smith)

12. Gunshy (Julia Cole, Noah West, Jared Griffin)

13. Heaven On A Sunday (Julia Cole, Stephony Smith, Josh Ronen)

14. Spicy (Julia Cole, Bryan Kennedy)

15. Pushing Daisies (Julia Cole, Autumn Buysse, Austin Nivarel, Andrew Bloom)

16. Loving Someone Like That with BRELAND (Julia Cole, BRELAND, Mason Stacks)

17. Loved One (Julia Cole, Andrew Bloom, Fred Wilhelm)

18. HIDDEN TRACK

19. HIDDEN TRACK

Produced by Josh Ronen and Julia Cole

*Produced by David Fanning and Josh Ronen

Upcoming Love You To Death Tour Dates

October 8 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

October 9 - Saint Louis, MO - Old Rock House

October 16 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

October 17 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

October 18 - Norfolk, VA - The Annex

October 22 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

October 23 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

October 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Hifi Indy

Tickets are available on Julia Cole's website.

About Julia Cole

Julia Cole's music blends candor with old school country grit, resonating with a global fan base that has grown to over 3 million social media followers and nearly one billion streams. She has toured with artists including Jelly Roll and Carrie Underwood, and her 'Sisterhood Country' style has become a grassroots phenomenon among a fanbase dubbed '#ColeTeam.' She built her following with projects including her self-titled debut Julia Cole (2021), Country Sugar (2023), Life After You EP (2024) and tracks 'Best Worst Ex' and 'Better Liar.' She has performed alongside Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, and Jordan Davis, and has appeared on the bills of Stagecoach, CMA Fest and Carolina Country Music Festival. The Texas-bred, Nashville-based singer, songwriter and producer goes deeper on her latest full-length LP, Love You To Death, tracing her journey to healing in the wake of a called-off engagement with songs including 'Day Late & A Buck Short,' which uses hunting metaphors to expose a cheater and became her biggest-streamed track to date after a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

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