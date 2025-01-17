Judy Collins Sets 85th Birthday Tour Beginning February 2025

Collins will be joined onstage by her peers and young talents she inspired and helped nurture at two of her shows along the route.
Singer/songwriter, author, activist, poet and icon Judy Collins celebrates her 85th birthday on tour throughout North America beginning February 2nd in Lubbock, Texas. Judy will be joined onstage by her peers and young talents she inspired and helped nurture at two of her shows along the route: The Ryman Auditorium, Nashville (February 22, 2025) and The Town Hall, NYC (March 8, 2025).
Scheduled to join her on stage during at the Ryman Auditorium in February are Amanda Shires, Amy Speace, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Chatham County Line, and Miko Marks; while the following month, she will be accompanied at Town Hall in New York by Paula Cole, Richard Thompson, and Justin Vivian Bond. Additional guests to be announced.
A 7-time GRAMMY nominee, Collins is an award-winning folk singer-songwriter who has released 55 recordings during her prolific career. She has released six albums since 2015 alone, and her 2023 album Spellbound is her first of all original, self-penned songs. Collins is also a published author, filmmaker, keynote speaker for mental health and podcast host. Later this spring, Judy Collins will release Sometimes It’s Heaven: Poems of Love, Loss and Redemption via Andrews McNeil on March 25th.
FEB 2 / LUBBOCK, TX @ Historic Cactus Theatre
FEB 4 / TOMBALL, TX @ Main Street Crossing
FEB 5 / SAN ANTONIO, TX @ Majestic Theatre
FEB 7 / TUCSON, AZ @ Fox Theatre
FEB 9 / HONOLULU, HI @ Blue Note
FEB 12 / EL CAJON, CA @ The Magnolia
FEB 14 / RALEIGH, NC @ Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
FEB 16 / CLEARWATER, FL @ Capitol Theater
FEB 17 / WILMINGTON, NC @ Kenan Auditorium UNCW
FEB 19 / CHARLOTTE, NC @ Knight Theater, Levine Center for the Arts
FEB 20 / ASHEVILLE, NC @ Diana Wortham Theatre at Wortham Arts Center
FEB 22 / NASHVILLE, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
FEB 25 / METAIRIE, LA @ Jefferson Performing Arts Center
FEB 28 / WESTBURY, NY @ Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
MAR 1 / ROCHESTER, NY @ Theatre at Innovation Square
MAR 8 / NEW YORK, NY @ Town Hall
MAR 12 / TOLEDO, OH @ Stranahan Theater and Great Hall
MAR 13 / GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ St. Cecilia Music Center
MAR 15 / KANSAS CITY, MO @ Muriel Kauffman Theatre
MAR 16 / DES MOINES, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
MAR 18 / MEMPHIS, TN @ Halloran Centre at the Orpheum Theatre
MAR 19 / BIRMINGHAM, AL @ Lyric Theatre
MAR 22 / NASHVILLE, IN @ Brown Country Music Center
MAR 29 / VICTORIA, BC @ St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church
MAR 30 / NEW WESTMINSTER, BC @ Massey Theatre
APR 6 / THOUSAND OAKS, CA @ Fred Kavli Theatre
APR 7 / COLORADO SPRINGS, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
APR 8 / ASPEN, CO @ Wheeler Opera House
