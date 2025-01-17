Judy Collins Sets 85th Birthday Tour Beginning February 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer/songwriter, author, activist, poet and icon Judy Collins celebrates her 85th birthday on tour throughout North America beginning February 2nd in Lubbock, Texas. Judy will be joined onstage by her peers and young talents she inspired and helped nurture at two of her shows along the route: The Ryman Auditorium, Nashville (February 22, 2025) and The Town Hall, NYC (March 8, 2025).

Scheduled to join her on stage during at the Ryman Auditorium in February are Amanda Shires, Amy Speace, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Chatham County Line, and Miko Marks; while the following month, she will be accompanied at Town Hall in New York by Paula Cole, Richard Thompson, and Justin Vivian Bond. Additional guests to be announced.

A 7-time GRAMMY nominee, Collins is an award-winning folk singer-songwriter who has released 55 recordings during her prolific career. She has released six albums since 2015 alone, and her 2023 album Spellbound is her first of all original, self-penned songs. Collins is also a published author, filmmaker, keynote speaker for mental health and podcast host. Later this spring, Judy Collins will release Sometimes It’s Heaven: Poems of Love, Loss and Redemption via Andrews McNeil on March 25th.

2025 JUDY COLLINS & FRIENDS: 85TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION & TOUR

FEB 2 / LUBBOCK, TX @ Historic Cactus Theatre

FEB 4 / TOMBALL, TX @ Main Street Crossing

FEB 5 / SAN ANTONIO, TX @ Majestic Theatre

FEB 7 / TUCSON, AZ @ Fox Theatre

FEB 9 / HONOLULU, HI @ Blue Note

FEB 12 / EL CAJON, CA @ The Magnolia

FEB 14 / RALEIGH, NC @ Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

FEB 16 / CLEARWATER, FL @ Capitol Theater

FEB 17 / WILMINGTON, NC @ Kenan Auditorium UNCW

FEB 19 / CHARLOTTE, NC @ Knight Theater, Levine Center for the Arts

FEB 20 / ASHEVILLE, NC @ Diana Wortham Theatre at Wortham Arts Center

FEB 22 / NASHVILLE, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

FEB 25 / METAIRIE, LA @ Jefferson Performing Arts Center

FEB 28 / WESTBURY, NY @ Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

MAR 1 / ROCHESTER, NY @ Theatre at Innovation Square

MAR 8 / NEW YORK, NY @ Town Hall

MAR 12 / TOLEDO, OH @ Stranahan Theater and Great Hall

MAR 13 / GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ St. Cecilia Music Center

MAR 15 / KANSAS CITY, MO @ Muriel Kauffman Theatre

MAR 16 / DES MOINES, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

MAR 18 / MEMPHIS, TN @ Halloran Centre at the Orpheum Theatre

MAR 19 / BIRMINGHAM, AL @ Lyric Theatre

MAR 22 / NASHVILLE, IN @ Brown Country Music Center

MAR 29 / VICTORIA, BC @ St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church

MAR 30 / NEW WESTMINSTER, BC @ Massey Theatre

APR 6 / THOUSAND OAKS, CA @ Fred Kavli Theatre

APR 7 / COLORADO SPRINGS, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

APR 8 / ASPEN, CO @ Wheeler Opera House

