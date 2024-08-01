Judah & the Lion Release Track 'New Tattoo' From Deluxe Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville’s beloved alt-folk duo Judah & the Lion release "New Tattoo,” a rock-tinged track that explores the allure of denial and the transformative power of embracing change. “New Tattoo” marks the third release from their deluxe edition of The Process, set to drop on September 5.

The band on the release of this deluxe track: “New Tattoo” highlights the difficulty of coping with deeply ingrained habits and emotions. We can try to distract and numb ourselves with reckless behavior, but the emotional weight of the past cannot be outrun or covered up. It’s easy to get caught up in denial, but we have to accept that change is challenging and it is the only path forward to find true healing.”

The Process draws heavily from lead singer Judah Akers' personal experiences and struggles, mirroring psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross' five stages of grief: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance. With interludes punctuating song suites dedicated to each stage, The Process offers a deeply introspective and cathartic musical journey.

Judah & the Lion have also announced The Process Tour - the 17-city tour kicks off on October 4 at The Tulsa Theater in Tulsa making stops across the U.S. in Denver, Boston, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up in Nashville at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on October 26. Tickets are available HERE.

Since their 2012 debut EP, Judah & the Lion have earned widespread acclaim for their genre-bending music, received Platinum/Gold certifications, amassed over one billion career streams and sold over 500 million tickets. Six of their hit singles have gone Top 15 on Alternative radio and the band won an iHeart Music Award for Best New Alt Rock Band of 2018. The Process is the follow-up to 2022’s Revival, which hometown paper The Tennessean praised as “The sound features synths, catchy mandolin licks and powerful vocals that act as a vector for "The Process," a through-between that elevates it beyond a typical indie-alternative pop album.”

Judah & the Lion – The Process Tour – Fall 2024

Fri Oct 04 — Tulsa, OK — The Tulsa Theater

Sat Oct 05 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

Sun Oct 06 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Oct 08 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Union Event Center

Wed Oct 09 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 12 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

Sun Oct 13 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Oct 15 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

Thu Oct 17 — Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues

Fri Oct 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Oct 19 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 20 — Raleigh, NC — The Red Hat Amphitheater

Weds Oct 23 - Charleston, NC - The Refinery

Thu Oct 24 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 25 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 26 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Photo credit: Jesse Roberson

