Judah & the Lion Headlines NYC's Terminal 5 This September

Judah & the Lion is fresh off the release of their third full-length studio album Pep Talkswhich was released on May 3rd, 2019 via Cletus the Van/Caroline and are hitting the road all fall on their massive Pep Talks Worldwide Tour! Full dates are below!



Pep Talks is an intimate look at vocalist/songwriter Judah Akers life that was personally unravelling while the band's success was skyrocketing. Pep Talks is Judah & the Lion's first to feature outside collaborators, including Grammy Album of the Year Winner Kacey Musgraves and Alternative staple and past touring mate Jon Bellion. The album debuted at #2 on several Billboard Charts, including Alternative Albums, Rock Albums, InternetAlbums, and Independent Albums, #4 Vinyl Albums upon release and has already spawned two Alternative hits - "Over my head" and "Why Did You Run?" which is currently at #12and climbing!



Since March, the band has made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The TODAY Show, and Good Morning Football, been featured byBillboard, Men's Health, BUILD Series, Alternative Press and even curated their own issue of Good Grit Magazine.



Judah & the Lion has been a family unto itself since forming at Nashville's Belmont University in 2011. Judah was from nearby Cookeville, an aspiring baseball player with a secret love for folk guitar. Brian, from Chicagoland, was mostly obsessed with piano. Coloradan Nate was a son of symphony players but preferred metal. Their differences were their strength as they crafted their sound over a bluegrass-heavy debut, Kids These Days, and a mold-breaking follow-up, Folk Hop n' Roll, both produced by Dave Cobb. In 2017, their triumphant "Take It All Back" topped the alternative songs chart for three weeks in a row, paving the way for a Best New Rock/Alternative Artist win at the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards, numerous TV appearances, and tours with twenty one pilots,Incubus, Kaleo, Jimmy Eat World, and more.

Confirmed Festivals



August 2 @ Lollapalooza After Show (Thalia Hall) in Chicago, IL

August 3 @ Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL

August 11 @ Outside Lands in San Francisco, CA

October 5 @ Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, TX

October 12 @ Austin City Limits in Austin, TX



Pep Talks Worldwide Tour



August 9 @ Memphis Botanical Gardens in Memphis, TN

August 10 @ Starlight Amphitheatre in Kansas City, MO

August 13 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO

August 14 @ Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln, NE

August 16 @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River Park in Indianapolis, IN

August 17 @ Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH

August 21 @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL

August 22 @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC

August 23 @ Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC

August 24 @ Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN

September 5 @ Express Live! in Columbus, OH

September 6 @ Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA

September 7 @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY

September 8 @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC

September 12 @ The Anthem in Washington, DC

September 13 @ The Met in Philadelphia, PA

September 14 @ House of Blues in Boston, MA

September 15 @ The Strand in Providence, RI

September 19 @ Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls, NY

September 20 @ Terminal 5 in New York, NY

September 21 @ Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON

September 22 @ Corona Theatre in Montreal, QC

September 26 @ The Sylvee in Madison, WI

September 27 @ 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids, MI

September 28 @ The Fillmore in Detroit, MI

October 1 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

October 2 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

October 3 @ Brady Theater in Tulsa, OK

October 4 @ Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK

October 9 @ The Fillmore at Harrah's in New Orleans, LA

October 10 @ Southside Ballroom in Dallas, TX

October 11 @ Revention Music Center in Houston, TX

October 15 @ The Union in Salt Lake City, UT

October 16 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

October 17 @ The Observatory in San Diego, CA

October 18 @ The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA

October 21 @ Roseland Theatre in Portland, OR

October 22 @ Knitting Factory in Spokane, WA

October 23 @ The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA

October 24 @ The Orpheum in Vancouver, BC

October 26 @ MacEwan Hall in Calgary, AB

October 27 @ Union Hall in Edmonton, AB

October 31 @ Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN

November 1 @ Val Air Ballroom in Des Moines, IA

November 2 @ Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL

November 7 @ House of Blues in Orlando, FL

November 8 @ Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA





