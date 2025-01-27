Joywave Shares the First Run of Their 'Here To Perform…' Spring 2025 Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joywave, the acclaimed indie rock band from Rochester, NY, has announced the first dates of their Here to Perform… Spring 2025 Tour. Dates kick off on April 16 in New Haven, CT, and run through May. The tour will feature special guest little image as the supporting act.

Artist Presale begins Tuesday, January 28th at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 31st at 10am local time.

About the tour, the band said, "2024 was a busy year for us with the release of Permanent Pleasure, the accompanying short film, a full North American tour, and a run through Europe. We weren’t ready for it to be over, so we figured we’d hit a bunch of cities in the US that got left out the first time. Expect a giant cat."

Joywave's upcoming tour is in support of their most recent release, the highly acclaimed fifth studio album, Permanent Pleasure. Armbruster offered a glimpse into the album’s thematic universe saying, "Permanent Pleasure. A decade in the sunbeam. A unique vantage point. Our job has become to sit and think. To experience and react. The album is really 10 thoughts from Joywave’s beam. I think most of the lyrics are taking place in the light as well, not loads of metaphors. Quite a bit more personal. The album is Joywave’s ‘whatever we want to do, whenever we want to do it’ at its best, and we loved the idea of the temporary state of the band name maturing into this album title.”

Here to Perform… Spring 2025 dates:

April 16: New Haven, CT @ Toads Place

April 17: Albany, NY @ Empire Live

April 18: Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

April 19: Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

April 21: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

April 22: Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 23: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

April 24: Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

April 26: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

April 28: Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

April 30: Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

May 02: Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

May 03: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriett’s

May 05: Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

May 06: Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

May 07: Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

May 09: Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

May 10: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 13: Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

May 15: St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

May 16: Jacksonville, FL @ The Underbelly

May 17: Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

May 19: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

May 21: Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

May 22: Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

About Joywave:

Since their formation, Rochester-based band Joywave, have released a series of visionary mixtapes, EP’s and 3 critically acclaimed albums: 2015’s HOW DO YOU FEEL NOW?, 2017’S CONTENT (Top 10 Billboard Heatseeker debut) and 2020’s POSSESSION. Career highlights include a #1 hit with Big Data’s RIAA platinum certified single, “Dangerous (Feat. Joywave),” along with a string of multi-format hits, including “Destruction,” “Tongues” and “It’s A Trip!” Joywave has proved just as prolific and popular on the road, with sold-out headline tours, show-stealing sets at high-profile festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella, Firefly, BottleRock, Riot Fest and the UK’s Reading/Leeds, and touring with The Killers, Bastille, Young the Giant, PVRIS, Foals, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Smashing Pumpkins and more. Their 4th studio album, CLEANSE, was released February 2022 and later that year they released their first live album, Live. Their 5th studio album, Permanent Pleasure was released May 17, 2024.

Photo Credit: Grant Spanier

