Joy Crookes Releases 'PAINKILLER' Feat. Denzel Curry

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Joy Crookes has released her new single 'Painkiller' featuring rapper Denzel Curry.

Fresh off the back of the release of 'Feet Don't Fail Me Now Part 2' featuring Ravyn Lenae, Joy continues to release an exciting run of music. Originally born from a voice note, 'Painkiller' is an intimate exploration of a destructive relationship - the type that can often blossom in the liminal.

Produced by Dweller and Crookes, the track plays homage to 90's hip-hop, taking us on a journey led by Joy's lyrical precision, rich vocals and a sweeping string arrangement. The result is a song that is both hard and vulnerable all at once.

Speaking about the track Joy says: 'I wrote Painkiller years ago after the end of a destructive relationship. it's a conversational tune where I go through the motions of why I dated such a gobse. alas, at least I got a nice tune out of it.'

The accompanying video, directed by Ethan and Tom, was filmed over two days in Chicago while Joy was on the road supporting Lewis Capaldi's US tour. Blending striking cinematic storytelling, the film was largely cast through street casting, including Joy's on-screen love interest, giving the visuals an authentic, lived-in feel and capturing an undeniable chemistry.

Denzel Curry brings his signature energy and lyrical precision to the track, adding a dynamic new dimension to Joy's soulful vocal. Hailing from Carol City, Miami, the rapper has established himself as one of hip-hop's most innovative and versatile artists, known for his boundary pushing approach and collaborations.

Joy Crookes is one of the UK's most distinctive and compelling voices, blending soul, jazz and R&B. Raised in South London, her songwriting explores identity, relationships, politics and belonging with a rare emotional depth. Since the release of her acclaimed Mercury Prize-nominated debut Skin, Crookes has established herself as one of British music's most important contemporary artists, earning BRIT Award nominations and praise for her fearless lyricism and genre-defying sound. The album's lead single 'Feet Don't Fail Me Now' has continued to grow globally, with a new remix featuring Ravyn Lenae released at the end of last month, bringing the track to a new international audience. Joy has also gained 200K followers across her social platforms in the past month, with her content regularly going viral, including her standout performance on On The Radar.

Her highly anticipated second album, Juniper, released in 2025, showcased Joy at her most emotionally fearless, pairing deeply personal songwriting with lush, soul-inflected production and collaborations with Vince Staples and Kano. The album was met with widespread critical acclaim and was followed by a landmark summer that included a standout performance on Glastonbury's Other Stage, drawing one of the festival's biggest daytime crowds and earning praise from Vogue, The Guardian, The Times, Dazed, The Independent, BBC and ELLE.

It's been a busy summer for Joy, with a packed run of festival appearances and international touring. She has performed at some of the world's biggest festivals, including Cross The Tracks, Bergenfest, Les Eurockéennes, Down The Rabbit Hole, Rock Werchter, We Out Here, Boardmasters and Montreux Jazz Festival, alongside a US tour supporting Lewis Capaldi. Joy also featured on Bonobo's single 'Always On Your Side' last month, further showcasing her versatility and growing track record of high-profile collaborations.

Now, with the release of her new single 'Painkiller', Joy enters an exciting new chapter, building on a remarkable run of music, collaborations and live performances as she continues to push her artistry forward and reach new heights.

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