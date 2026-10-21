Josie Edwards Shares Music Video for 'Chemical Light,' Announces Fall 2026 Tour
Edwards will headline venues including Mercury Lounge in New York and Songbyrd in Washington, D.C., while touring with her latest EP.
Rising singer, songwriter and musician Josie Edwards shares the music video for her breakthrough single, 'Chemical Light,' today, directed by Logan Meis (Shaboozey, GIVĒON).
With more than 114 million views on TikTok, 'Chemical Light' is a standout track from Edwards' latest EP, Greetings From Bleak St., which was released earlier this summer via Good Girls Music Group/AWAL Recordings. The EP can be streamed and purchased here.
An engaging live performer, Edwards recently joined Myles Smith on the European leg of his tour and has shared stages with Of Monsters and Men and Twenty One Pilots. This fall, she'll join Michelle Branch for select dates alongside her extensive 'Greetings From Bleak Street Tour,' with headline stops at New York's Mercury Lounge, Washington, D.C.'s Songbyrd, Chicago's Schubas, Denver's Globe Hall and Los Angeles' The Echo, among many others.
Originally from a small town in northern Indiana and now based in Nashville, Edwards continues to establish herself as a distinctive new voice in the indie-pop space. Greetings From Bleak St. follows her 2025 debut EP, good girls, which together have led Edwards to more than 110 million career streams across platforms. Last month, Edwards was selected as a Spotify U.S. EQUAL Ambassador, joining the platform's global initiative to advance equity and representation for women in music.
Greetings From Bleak St. Tracklist
1. Gravedigger
2. Burgundy Place
3. The Poet and Her Vice (Happy Ending)
4. Hide Away
5. Dog Prophecies
Josie Edwards Confirmed Tour Dates
October 21—Warsaw, Poland—Mechanik
October 22—Prague, Czech Republic—Bike Jesus
October 25—Manchester, U.K.—YES (Pink Room)
October 26—London, U.K.—Bush Hall
October 28—Dublin, Ireland—Bello Bar
October 30—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge
October 31—Philadelphia, PA—Nikki Lopez
November 2—Somerville, MA—Warehouse XI
November 4—Boston, MA—Roadrunner* (SOLD OUT)
November 5—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre* (SOLD OUT)
November 6—Asbury Park, NJ—The Stone Pony* (SOLD OUT)
November 10—Chicago, IL—House of Blues Chicago* (SOLD OUT)
November 11—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue* (SOLD OUT)
November 12—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater* (SOLD OUT)
November 13—Lexington, KY—Manchester Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)
November 15—Washington, D.C.—Songbyrd
November 16—Carrboro, NC—Cat's Cradle (Back Room)
November 17—Atlanta, GA—The Masquerade
December 2—Toronto, ON—The Drake Underground
December 4—South Bend, IN—Stockroom East
December 5—Chicago, IL—Schubas
December 6—Minneapolis, MN—7th Street Entry
December 9—Denver, CO—Globe Hall
December 10—Salt Lake City, UT—Kilby Court
December 12—Seattle, WA—Baba Yaga
December 13—Portland, OR—Holocene
December 15—San Francisco, CA—Cafe Du Nord
December 16—Los Angeles, CA—The Echo
December 17—San Diego, CA—Voodoo Room at House of Blues
*supporting Michelle Branch
Photo Credit: Nico Sutton Bell
Photo Credit: Nico Sutton Bell
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