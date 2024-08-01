Joshua McCooey to Release End Of Summer Single, 'Smile Paradise'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Samibelle Music will release the latest single from pop-rock sensation, Joshua McCooey. Following his Valentine's Day single, "Dance with me Sophie", Joshua's "Smile Paradise," available everywhere August 15, 2024, is a vibrant celebration of life, a departure from Joshua's previous music, and a testament to his versatility as an artist.

Joshua McCooey, known for his soulful melodies and infectious energy, has been likened to pop-rock icons such as Harry Styles, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Benson Boone. With "Smile Paradise," he continues to carve out his unique niche in the genre, blending elements of pop, rock, and R&B into a sound that's distinctly his own.

"Smile Paradise" is an upbeat, celebration of the end of summer. It's an R&B inspired pop track with an infectious hook that's sure to have listeners moving. The single is inspired by Joshua's homesickness for California after a year in New York City. "Smile Paradise" is Joshua's version of California, a place where people greet each other with a fist bump and smile, and it's this sense of warmth and camaraderie that he hopes to share with his listeners.

In Joshua's own words, "Smile Paradise is more than just a song, it's a feeling. It's about the joy of sharing a smile with someone, the warmth of the California sun, and the sense of community that comes from being in a place where everyone is welcome. I hope that when people listen to this song, they feel a little bit of that paradise, no matter where they are."

On "Smile Paradise"', Joshua is again working with producer AJ Hicks, Michael Rosen behind the board and the outstanding musical regulars James DePrato (Chuck Prophet) on guitar, Uriah Duffy (White Snake) on bass and Jeff Campitelli (Joe Satriani) on drums. Kevin Wong rounds out the team with an inspired performance on keyboards.

"Smile Paradise" hits all major streaming and download platforms on August 15, 2024, accompanied by a vibrant music video dropping the same day. The video, produced in association with RG Dentistry, a trailblazer in mobile dentistry, promises to be as captivating as the track itself. To stay updated on Joshua McCooey's musical journey, connect with him on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.

About Joshua:

Hailing from the San Francisco Bay Area, pop-rock prodigy Joshua McCooey is making waves with his unique blend of pop, rock, and R&B. His early foray into dance and musical theater, inspired by his family's artistic passion, laid the groundwork for his creative journey. At just 18, he's not only a rising star in the Bay Area but also a full time student at the prestigious Joffrey Ballet School in New York City. His latest single, "Smile Paradise", exemplifies his innovative music style, pushing genre boundaries while delivering captivating tunes. With "Smile Paradise," he continues to demonstrate his versatility and talent, heralding a promising future in music and the performing arts.

Comments