Josh Turner Teams Up With Country Music Legends for New Album COUNTRY STATE OF MIND

The 12-track record is available to stream now.

Multi-platinum-selling country music star Josh Turner is inviting fans on a wonderful journey into country music history with his outstanding new studio album COUNTRY STATE OF MIND, out today on MCA Nashville. The 12-song collection finds Turner paying homage to a cross-section of classic country music icons, including five legends whom he has called his "Mount Rushmore of Country Music"-Randy Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Vern Gosdin, and Hank Williams. Turner also invited a stellar group of guest artists to join him, from legends such as Randy Travis and Kris Kristofferson, to newer contemporary voices such as Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Turner joined TODAY for its Citi Music "On The Record" series.

One of the standout tracks on COUNTRY STATE OF MIND is Turner's soulful rendition of the Randy Travis classic "Forever and Ever, Amen." Recording the track provided Turner with an opportunity to invite his hero and mentor back into the recording studio for the first time since his stroke in 2013. Turner has been a lifelong admirer of Randy Travis, whose songs were some of the first Turner started to sing as a young artist. Fans can watch a 30-second trailer for the new album HERE.

SIRIUS XM "Y2Kountry" will host an album premiere special featuring Josh Turner as guest host playing some of his favorite country songs, including songs from COUNTRY STATE OF MIND. The special debuts today at 12noonET with re-airings nightly through Monday at 10pmET.

Stream or download the COUNTRY STATE OF MIND now HERE.

Country State of Mind Track Listing:

1. I'm No Stranger To The Rain

2. I've Got It Made (Duet with John Anderson)

3. Why Me (Duet with Kris Kristofferson)

4. Country State Of Mind (Duet with Chris Janson)

5. I Can Tell By The Way You Dance

6. Alone And Forsaken (Featuring Allison Moorer)

7. Forever And Ever, Amen (With Special Guest Randy Travis)

8. Midnight In Montgomery

9. Good Ol' Boys

10. You Don't Seem To Miss Me (Featuring Runaway June)

11. Desperately (Featuring Maddie & Tae)

12. The Caretaker

View More Music Stories Related Articles