Josh Ross Releases 'Want This Beer' Featuring Julia Michaels

Breakout country hitmaker Josh Ross has unveiled a new collaboration, “Want This Beer,” featuring GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels. The country-pop ballad is written by Julia Michaels, Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, and Hillary Lindsey, and produced by Ross’ frequent collaborator Matt Geroux alongside Abend.

Ross shares, “When Julia sent this song and I heard it for the first time, I knew immediately I wanted to record it. The lyrics and theme of the song spoke directly to me. I’m so glad Julia and I were able to team up and shoot the music video together in Nashville. I’ve been a fan of Julia’s music for a while, so getting to work alongside someone so talented was a pleasure, and a bucket list moment for me.”

“Want This Beer” follows the release of Ross’ EP Complicated and current hit “Single Again”, climbing the charts at country radio and added to Spotify’s 2024 Songs of Summer List. With modern country-rock edge and poignant storytelling, Ross has garnered more than 550 million global streams across his bustling catalogue, and the rising country star is just getting started. Stacking acclaim in both the U.S. and Canada, Ross earns five nominations at this year’s Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMAs) including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Fans’ Choice, Male Artist Of The Year, and Single Of The Year for “Trouble”.

Ross’s debut U.S. headlining Single Again Tour follows his entirely sold-out The Trouble Tour across Canada earlier this year and kicks off next month with more than 20 dates across the country. Already selling out numerous shows, fans can expect more live dates as he sets out to perform at major festivals throughout the summer and continues as support on Luke Bryan’s Mind of a Country Boy Tour.

Josh Ross’s Single Again Tour Dates:

8/28/24 – Point Pleasant Beach, NJ – Jenks Club

8/29/24 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork

9/1/24 – Uncasville, CT – Wolf Den

9/5/24 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

9/6/24 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

9/7/24 – Washington, D.C. – The Atlantis

9/19/24 – Peoria, IL – Crusens

9/26/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

9/27/24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

9/28/24 – Sioux City, IA – Anthem at Hard Rock

10/9/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

10/10/24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/12/24 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield

10/17/24 – Atlanta, GA – Eddies Attic

10/18/24 – Atlanta, GA – Eddies Attic

10/24/24 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

11/6/24 – Oxford, OH – Brick Street

11/7/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache

11/8/24 – Chicago, IL – Carol's Pub

11/9/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

*For all live dates, please visit joshrossmusic.com/#tour

ABOUT JOSH ROSS:

UMG Nashville/Universal Music Canada artist Josh Ross is one of Nashville’s most promising singer-songwriter-performers. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark, mellow blast of modern country rock with a warm vocal rasp, heart-on-his-sleeve writing and addictive hooks that respect no borders – genre or otherwise. Pulling influence everywhere from Guns N’ Roses and Metallica to country-rock outlaw Steve Earle, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of Platinum-certified Top 5 Canadian country radio hits. His dusky power ballad “Trouble” rose to #1 in Canada, leading Ross to a CCMA Breakthrough Artist of the Year win, and earned RIAA Gold certification in the U.S. Now breaking through in the States, the rising star has tallied more than 550 million career streams and been hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry and more. Touring alongside hard-rocking superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert and Bailey Zimmerman, he is set for his own headlining Single Again Tour, and will embark on select dates of Luke Bryan’s ‘Mind of a Country Boy Tour’ this summer. Ross released his new EP Complicated on March 29, co-writing seven of the project’s eight tracks. With thundering drums meeting steel guitars and the melodies of heartland pop, tracks like his current chart-climber “Single Again” show off Ross’ rich, edgy vocal set to a barroom anthem. Complicated and Ross’s latest track “New Me” arrive just five years after Ross arrived in Nashville, proving there’s much more to come from this next-generation talent who’s anything but standard.

Photo Credit: Taylor Kelly

