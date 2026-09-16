Josh Johnson's COMEDY BAND CAMP to Play Denver

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Comedy Works Entertainment is bringing Josh Johnson'S COMEDY BAND CAMP to the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex on Saturday, April 3, 2027 at 8:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18th at 10:00am and can be purchased online at AXS.com.

About Josh Johnson's Comedy Band Camp

Josh Johnson's Comedy Band Camp is a stand up and live music experience that brings together all the community of being in one big band and all the nostalgia of summer camp. This is the camp experience Josh never had so he made it for you.

About Josh Johnson

With over 10 million followers across social media, Josh Johnson was recently called 'the funniest guy on the internet' by WIRED. He is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. Johnson is currently a rotating host and correspondent on Comedy Central's Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show. He is also a prolific writer and performer who puts out weekly stand up sets on his YouTube channel. In 2025, Johnson released 38 hours of topical stand up material that was performed in front of a live audience. The content on his YouTube channel has been viewed over a half billion times by people all over the world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 12 Hrs 16 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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