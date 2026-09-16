Josh Johnson's COMEDY BAND CAMP to Play Denver
Emmy-nominated comedian and Daily Show correspondent brings stand-up and live music experience to Denver.
Comedy Works Entertainment is bringing Josh Johnson'S COMEDY BAND CAMP to the Buell Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex on Saturday, April 3, 2027 at 8:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18th at 10:00am and can be purchased online at AXS.com.
About Josh Johnson's Comedy Band Camp
Josh Johnson's Comedy Band Camp is a stand up and live music experience that brings together all the community of being in one big band and all the nostalgia of summer camp. This is the camp experience Josh never had so he made it for you.
About Josh Johnson
With over 10 million followers across social media, Josh Johnson was recently called 'the funniest guy on the internet' by WIRED. He is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. Johnson is currently a rotating host and correspondent on Comedy Central's Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show. He is also a prolific writer and performer who puts out weekly stand up sets on his YouTube channel. In 2025, Johnson released 38 hours of topical stand up material that was performed in front of a live audience. The content on his YouTube channel has been viewed over a half billion times by people all over the world.
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