Josh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In January

There are still tickets available for Ryan Bingham on February 02.

Jan. 05, 2023  

The iconic legacy of Billy Bob's Texas lives far beyond the Fort Worth community, having welcomed over 17 million guests from across the globe through its doors.

Celebrated as "The World's Largest Honky Tonk," Billy Bob's Texas continues to deliver the hottest concerts and sold-out shows such as Colter Wall on January 13th. There are still tickets available for Ryan Bingham on February 02, however, the second show on February 03 is sold-out.

Couples dance classes are back again, starting January 8th through March 12th, excluding February 12th and 26th. With a variety of options including beginner classes for Country & Western 3 step, Waltz, and West Coast Swing, there is something for everyone who hopes to take the dancefloor. While visiting Billy Bob's Texas, patrons can also expect to experience everything imaginable from rare memorabilia, live bull-riding, and handprints from your favorite artists including Ringo Starr and Willie Nelson.

For more information on Sunday's dance classes, please visit HERE.

While the temperatures may be cold in most places, Billy Bob's Texas continues to deliver the hottest acts while drawing audiences from around the world with live concerts from artists of the past, the present, and the future.

Josh Abbott Band (January 06 & 07) with special guests Clayton Mullen (January 06) and Jackson Dean (January 07) will deliver their unique blend of authentic vocals and country-rock mix that always leaves the fans begging for more. Colter Wall (January 13) with special guest Brennen Leigh will return once again to an already sold-out show, followed by Kolby Cooper (January 14) and Jon Wolfe (January 20) who are paving the way for country music newcomer, Ian Munsick (January 21).

Josh Ward (January 27) continues to prove why "A Cowboy Can," "Whiskey & Whitley," and "Sent Me You" are just a few songs that bring fans back to his shows time and time again. Wrapping up the month with Pat Green (January 28), fans can expect to hear his timeless hits and pure Texas style that continues to keep him a favorite at Billy Bob's Texas!

The Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner Show at Billy Bob's Texas 81 Club returns on February 11 with Write Between The Eyes. Tickets are available at BillyBobsTexas.com. Stop that train! The railroad tycoon, Horace Grimsby has been murdered and a deadly gunslinger is in town!

This can't be a good combination and it's got Marshal Jim Courtright more nervous than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs. Homicidal Hank, the hitman for hire, ain't the only suspect. There's also Buffalo Joe, a buffalo hunter (hence the name) that's spent a little too much time ridin' the range; Catastrophe Kate who's the local cattle rancher with a serious grudge against mules; and Sissy Mae Prissbottom, a writer of genteel poetry for ladies with a secret to hide. Tarnation!

This zany cast of characters is more volatile than a case of nitro on a runaway wagon. If all heck breaks loose, and it probably will, it's your job to help Marshal Courtright figure out who dunnit! So polish your spurs and grab your guns 'cause the laughs are about to fly like bullets.

Write Between The Eyes showtimes:

Doors: 6:00 PM
Dinner: 7:00 PM
Show: 8:00 PM

January Concert Lineup:

JAN 06 - Josh Abbott Band with Clayton Mullen (Ticket Info)
JAN 07 - Josh Abbott Band with Jackson Dean (Ticket Info)
JAN 13 - Colter Wall with Brennen Leigh (Ticket Info) SOLD-OUT
JAN 14 - Kolby Cooper (Ticket Info)
JAN 20 - Jon Wolfe (Ticket Info)
JAN 21 - Ian Munsick (Ticket Info)
JAN 27 - Josh Ward (Ticket Info)
JAN 28 - Pat Green (Ticket Info)

Upcoming Concerts & On Sale NOW!

More new shows have just been announced on the Billy Bob's concert calendar. Tickets are on sale NOW for the following concerts:

FEB 02 - Ryan Bingham (Ticket Info)
FEB 03 - Ryan Bingham (Ticket Info) SOLD-OUT
FEB 04 - Casey Donahew (Ticket Info)
FEB 10 - Ashley McBryde (Ticket Info)
FEB 11 - The Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner Show at Billy Bob's Texas 81 Club (Ticket Info)
FEB 11 - Wade Bowen (Ticket Info)
FEB 17 - Clay Walker (Ticket Info)
FEB 18 - Michael Salgado with Jay Perez (Ticket Info)
FEB 24 - Dylan Scott (Ticket Info)
MAR 10 - Giovannie & The Hired Guns (Ticket Info)
APR 15 - Drake Milligan (Ticket Info)
MAY 13 - Dustin Lynch (Ticket Info)
MAY 27 - Reckless Kelly (Ticket Info)

For the full concert calendar, special events, and visitor information, please visit billybobstexas.com.

About Billy Bob's Texas:
Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the over 120,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob's Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at "The World's Largest Honky Tonk".

The facility can hold 6,000 patrons on any given night and has been host to thousands of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding - a step up from the mechanical variety.

Billy Bob's has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.



Eric Krasnos King Canyon Album Out Next Week Photo
Eric Krasno's 'King Canyon' Album Out Next Week
King Canyon is the supergroup collaboration between Eric Krasno, Otis McDonald, and Mike Chiavaro. The album features notable guests including Derek Trucks and Son Little and has been getting praise from critics and peers including Khruangbin, John Mayer and Adrian Quesada of the Black Pumas. 
Tobias Drays For the Fans Release Maya Takes Off on Streaming Platforms Photo
Tobias Dray's For the Fans Release 'Maya' Takes Off on Streaming Platforms
Written with a chance online encounter in mind, French producer, vocalist and musical mad scientist Tobias Dray ended 2022 with a for the fans release of “Maya.” Following the release of the single, “Maya” has been Dray’s fastest streaming song of the last year and earned the seventh slot on Spotify’s coveted New Music Friday playlist.
Original Afro-Punk Julian Releasing New Solo Outing Photo
Original Afro-Punk Julian Releasing New Solo Outing
As a founder member of Richard Hell & The Voidoids, Julian was an essential part of the original Punk scene while sowing the seeds for Post-Punk with the pointedly lopsided rhythms structures and scorched, askew guitar lines that comprised the Voidoids’ oeuvre. Swing Your Lanterns is being released by Pravda Records..
VIDEO: meija Shares the Official Video for Time For Us Photo
VIDEO: meija Shares the Official Video for 'Time For Us'
Los Angeles artist and producer meija shares the official video for his new single, “Time For Us.” The indie rock number, which dropped over the holidays, was placed on Spotify’s covetable New Music Friday playlist and on All New Indie. Do Ya? was recorded after being inspired by The Beatles’ documentary and digging into his vinyl collection.

share