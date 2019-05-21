Jordan Rakei Shares New Single, Fall North American Tour Announced
"Rolling into One" is the soulfully psychedelic & funky new single from musical polymath Jordan Rakei. The new song is the third taste--following well-received tracks "Mind's Eye" and "Say Something"--from his upcoming third album, Origin, due for release on June 14 via Ninja Tune. Origin is an album that is overtly inspired by dystopian visions of our future, with many of the album lyrics exploring technological growth and how it affects our sense of humanity. And, with "Rolling into One," he notes: "This song is about embracing the mentality of acceptance and perseverance. Things will continue to happen and we can only look at the bright side to remain sane through the rise of technology and artificially intelligent systems. I wanted the song to be sonically vibrant and colourful but maintain its darker lyrical theme of a dystopian future." Hear "Rolling into One" HERE.
Since signing to Ninja Tune and releasing Wallflower, Jordan Rakei has stamped his authority as a preternaturally talented songwriter, producer and live performer and cemented his worldwide rep as a modern soul icon in the making. The London-based, New Zealand-born and Australia-raised musician has also clocked over 100 million Spotify streams, performed at iconic venues and festivals including Glastonbury & Pitchfork Avant-Garde Block Party, and has sold out US and Australian headline tours including upcoming sold out shows in NYC and LA this June. Today, he announced his Fall North America Tour, following his recently announced European & Australian tours. See full tour routing below. Tickets on sale this Friday, May 24 at 9AM local time via jordanrakei.com.
Soulful, intimate and expansive all at once, Origin cuts straight to the point, in every sense of the word--the melodies are brighter, the sound is bigger and the vision behind it more finely-tuned. Switching up from the highly personal and intimate portrait he painted with 2017's Wallflower, which was a way of grappling with his experience of anxiety and introversion. On Origin, Rakei has scaled up his ambitions, and is more confident in the way he goes about achieving them. Making tracks that speak more confidently, in brighter colours, and which deal with something bigger than himself. He channeled the classic songwriting and musicality of his heroes Stevie Wonder and Steely Dan, striving to surprise and delight with the form of his work, and always infusing it with the same effortless swing and human feel that he fell in love with listening to A Tribe Called Quest, Pete Rock and 9th Wonder. He also meditates daily, something he adopted partly in response to his issues with anxiety, and something which has shaped his worldview and informed his writing and production process.
JORDAN RAKEI 2019 TOUR DATES
May 15 London, UK - EartH *sold out
May 19 Brighton, UK - The Funk & Soul Weekender
May 20 Amsterdam, NL - Cinetol *sold out
May 22 Berlin, DE - Club Privat *sold out
May 24 Manchester, UK - Dot 2 Dot, The Ritz
May 25 Bristol, UK - Dot 2 Dot, SWX
May 26 Nottingham, UK - Dot 2 Dot, Trent Uni
Jun 09 London, UK - Cross The Tracks Festival
Jun 14 Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby
Jun 16 Dhërmi, AL - Kala Festival
Jun 25 Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge *sold out
Jun 27 Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade *sold out
Jul 05 Ewij, NL - Down The Rabbit Hole
Jul 14 Dour, BE - Dour Festival
Jul 17 Nice, FR - Nice Jazz Festival
Aug 17 Brisbane, AU - Triffid
Aug 19 Melbourne, AU - Melbourne Recital Hall
Aug 21 Sydney, AU - Metro
Aug 23 Auckland, NZ - Powerstation
Aug 24 Wellington, NZ - San Fran
Sep 25 Stockholm, SE - Nalen
Sep 26 Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset
Sep 28 Hamburg, DE - Mojo
Sep 29 Berlin, DE - Columbia Theatre
Oct 01 Cologne, DE - CBE
Oct 03 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Oct 04 Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie
Oct 05 Brussels, BE - AB Ballroom
Oct 08 Dublin, IE - Academy
Oct 10 Birmingham, UK - The Mill
Oct 11 Manchester, UK - Academy 2
Oct 12 Leeds, UK - Uni Stylus
Oct 15 Bristol, UK - SWX
Oct 16 Brighton, UK - Concorde
Oct 18 London, UK - Roundhouse
Oct 24 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Oct 25 - Vancouver, QC - Biltmore Cabaret
Oct 28 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Oct 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
Nov 03 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge
Nov 04 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Nov 06 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Nov 08 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont
Nov 09 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
Nov 10 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at the Fillmore
Nov 13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Nov 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg