Jordan Rakei Shares New Single, Fall North American Tour Announced

"Rolling into One" is the soulfully psychedelic & funky new single from musical polymath Jordan Rakei. The new song is the third taste--following well-received tracks "Mind's Eye" and "Say Something"--from his upcoming third album, Origin, due for release on June 14 via Ninja Tune. Origin is an album that is overtly inspired by dystopian visions of our future, with many of the album lyrics exploring technological growth and how it affects our sense of humanity. And, with "Rolling into One," he notes: "This song is about embracing the mentality of acceptance and perseverance. Things will continue to happen and we can only look at the bright side to remain sane through the rise of technology and artificially intelligent systems. I wanted the song to be sonically vibrant and colourful but maintain its darker lyrical theme of a dystopian future." Hear "Rolling into One" HERE.

Since signing to Ninja Tune and releasing Wallflower, Jordan Rakei has stamped his authority as a preternaturally talented songwriter, producer and live performer and cemented his worldwide rep as a modern soul icon in the making. The London-based, New Zealand-born and Australia-raised musician has also clocked over 100 million Spotify streams, performed at iconic venues and festivals including Glastonbury & Pitchfork Avant-Garde Block Party, and has sold out US and Australian headline tours including upcoming sold out shows in NYC and LA this June. Today, he announced his Fall North America Tour, following his recently announced European & Australian tours. See full tour routing below. Tickets on sale this Friday, May 24 at 9AM local time via jordanrakei.com.

Soulful, intimate and expansive all at once, Origin cuts straight to the point, in every sense of the word--the melodies are brighter, the sound is bigger and the vision behind it more finely-tuned. Switching up from the highly personal and intimate portrait he painted with 2017's Wallflower, which was a way of grappling with his experience of anxiety and introversion. On Origin, Rakei has scaled up his ambitions, and is more confident in the way he goes about achieving them. Making tracks that speak more confidently, in brighter colours, and which deal with something bigger than himself. He channeled the classic songwriting and musicality of his heroes Stevie Wonder and Steely Dan, striving to surprise and delight with the form of his work, and always infusing it with the same effortless swing and human feel that he fell in love with listening to A Tribe Called Quest, Pete Rock and 9th Wonder. He also meditates daily, something he adopted partly in response to his issues with anxiety, and something which has shaped his worldview and informed his writing and production process.

Listen on Spotify here:

JORDAN RAKEI 2019 TOUR DATES

May 15 London, UK - EartH *sold out

May 19 Brighton, UK - The Funk & Soul Weekender

May 20 Amsterdam, NL - Cinetol *sold out

May 22 Berlin, DE - Club Privat *sold out

May 24 Manchester, UK - Dot 2 Dot, The Ritz

May 25 Bristol, UK - Dot 2 Dot, SWX

May 26 Nottingham, UK - Dot 2 Dot, Trent Uni

Jun 09 London, UK - Cross The Tracks Festival

Jun 14 Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby

Jun 16 Dhërmi, AL - Kala Festival

Jun 25 Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge *sold out

Jun 27 Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade *sold out

Jul 05 Ewij, NL - Down The Rabbit Hole

Jul 14 Dour, BE - Dour Festival

Jul 17 Nice, FR - Nice Jazz Festival

Aug 17 Brisbane, AU - Triffid

Aug 19 Melbourne, AU - Melbourne Recital Hall

Aug 21 Sydney, AU - Metro

Aug 23 Auckland, NZ - Powerstation

Aug 24 Wellington, NZ - San Fran

Sep 25 Stockholm, SE - Nalen

Sep 26 Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

Sep 28 Hamburg, DE - Mojo

Sep 29 Berlin, DE - Columbia Theatre

Oct 01 Cologne, DE - CBE

Oct 03 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

Oct 04 Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

Oct 05 Brussels, BE - AB Ballroom

Oct 08 Dublin, IE - Academy

Oct 10 Birmingham, UK - The Mill

Oct 11 Manchester, UK - Academy 2

Oct 12 Leeds, UK - Uni Stylus

Oct 15 Bristol, UK - SWX

Oct 16 Brighton, UK - Concorde

Oct 18 London, UK - Roundhouse

Oct 24 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Oct 25 - Vancouver, QC - Biltmore Cabaret

Oct 28 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Oct 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Nov 03 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

Nov 04 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Nov 06 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Nov 08 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont

Nov 09 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

Nov 10 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at the Fillmore

Nov 13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Nov 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg





