Jordan Adetunji Shares 'Too Many Women (feat. kwin)' from New Mixtape

2025 GRAMMY® nominee Jordan Adetunji ushers in a dynamic new era with his mixtape A Jaguar’s Dream – out January 24 via 300 Entertainment / Warner UK. To celebrate the announcement, the multifaceted artist shares new track “Too Many Women” featuring East London artist kwn. Produced by Take A Daytrip, 18YOMAN, and Villabeatz, “Too Many Women” is the provocative prelude to A Jaguar’s Dream and its immersive soundscape.

Fusing sonic elements of Hip-Hop, R&B, Alternative, Afrobeats and Hyperpop, A Jaguar’s Dream is a euphoric capsule of songs exploring the intense sensations of love, lust, and heartbreak. Produced and written by Adetunji, the 10-track collection was created in collaboration with hitmakers Take A Daytrip, Chase & Status, Danja, 18YOMAN, Danny Casio, Villabeatz, J Rick and more. The result is a fearless and vulnerable effort from a generational voice ready to disrupt the status quo.

Speaking on the mixtape Jordan shares, "A Jaguar to me, is someone who moves through spaces and conquers every space it enters. This is how I feel with my sound constantly evolving and conquering every space I enter into. A Jaguar’s Dream is an entry into my love life and my world of thoughts through sound and emotion. A real manifestation of my dreams I wish to make reality."

Belfast UK breakout Jordan Adetunji is on the cusp of a monumental year. His global smash “KEHLANI” featuring 5x nominated songstress Kehlani scored a nod for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the upcoming 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. The hit single soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay Chart in addition to cracking the Top 24 of the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 10 of TikTok’s “Songs of the Summer.” The track has reeled in over 400 million global streams and 40 million YouTube views on the music video. The remix visual peaked at No. 2 on YouTube Trending with over 44 million views and counting. Rolling Stone, Stereogum and Billboard lauded the song on their “Best of 2024” year-end lists while Barack Obama hand picked it for his annual Favorite Music of the Year playlist.

Last Fall, Jordan graced stages worldwide including his first headlining US show in New York City and as a special guest on Kehlani’s Crash World Tour. He then joined forces with multiplatinum megastar Lil Baby for his single “Options” which garnered over 4 million streams. The melodic track was featured heavily in Jordan’s Soundcloud ‘Ascending’ campaign. In December, VEVO selected Jordan for their coveted “DSCVR Artists to Watch” 2025 class. Jordan will make his debut US festival performance at Rolling Loud California on March 15 at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, CA.

ABOUT JORDAN ADETUNJI

Hailing from Belfast, 25-year-old singer, songwriter Jordan Adetunji is taking the world by storm with his eclectic sound. Enamored by the stars of his teenage years - Wizkid, Burna Boy, J Hus, Yxng Bane - and the genres they were able to establish globally - Afrobeats and Afroswing - alongside the unorthodox energy of the Punk scene of his home city Belfast, Jordan’s musical interests were piqued. Creating his own diverse soundscape - an embodiment of his Nigerian heritage and love of Hip Hop, R&B, Alternative, Afrobeats, and Post-Punk - Jordan quickly amassed fans who resonated with his releases.

With singles “Wokeup!”, “Riot”, “Insecure (Love Yourself)” and 2023 hit singles “YOU & I” and “INVOLVED” from his debut EP Rock N’ Rave Jordan quickly racked up millions of streams setting the perfect backdrop for the release of his seismic 2024 global smash hit “KEHLANI”. “KEHLANI” now sitting on over 400 million streams, climbing the charts globally, with a Top 10 placement in the Official Charts and a Top 24 placement in the Billboard Charts, and over 1 million TikTok creations, the single is a global hit. The official remix featuring his muse, 5x GRAMMY® nominee Kehlani, is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 ceremony. Armed with accolades from global tastemakers like Rolling Stone, Billboard, BBC, Wonderland and NME, as well as a growing fandom of over 13 million monthly streamers, Jordan Adetunji is only just showing the world the might of his artistry.

Photo credit: EMILY WHITE

