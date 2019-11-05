Jonathan Cain and Michael Tait Unveil Christmas Single 'Wonder of Wonders'

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Journey member Jonathan Cain is joined by GRAMMY®-nominated, Platinum®-selling Newsboys frontman Michael Tait for his newest Christmas single, "Wonder of Wonders." Available now from Identity Records at iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Google Play, iHeartRadio and more outlets globally, the song is also going for adds at radio and is available to radio via Play MPE.

Produced at Cain's Addiction Sound Studios in Nashville by GRAMMY-nominated, two-time Dove Award-winning "Producer of the Year" Ian Eskelin and co-written by Cain, Eskelin and Tony Wood, a five-time Dove winner with 31 No. 1 songs, Cain shares, "We knew we wanted to write a Christmas song that really emphasized the incredible miracle of Jesus' birth.

"So many times, we can celebrate Christmas without fully recognizing the miracle of salvation that Christ's birth purchased for us," continues Cain. "We wanted to celebrate the many miracles surrounding the Nativity and draw attention to the pure wonder of the gift of Jesus. I am excited for nations to rejoice because of the Wonder of Wonders!" (Cain shares more of the story behind the song at https://youtu.be/jtuazy9oqei.)

Co-writer of the best-selling catalog rock song in iTunes' history ("Don't Stop Believin'"), as well as writer of "Faithfully" and co-writer of "Who's Crying Now," "Open Arms" and many more international hit songs, this iconic artist continues to press into his faith with inspired new music.

The new single follows Cain's first Christmas solo album Unsung Noel, which released amidst wide critical acclaim in 2017, along with three more solo albums in as many years, including his current Billboard-featured More Like Jesus that Parade calls a "triumphant new album."

Taking his new music and fan favorites on the road, Cain will headline his "Don't Stop Believin' Family Christmas Tour" in December followed by a major, 60+city North American headlining tour with his Journey bandmates alongside the Pretenders next year. In 2018, Journey's 58-city arena/stadium tour played to over one million people.

Earlier this year, Cain performed at the NCAA® Final Four® tournament, National Day of Prayer, Unleashed Conference, Creation Music Festival, Curetivity Golf Invitational & Galaand Lifest, and was featured on NPR Morning Edition, Huckabee and many more national media. He also leads worship most weekends at New Destiny Christian Center where his wife, Paula White-Cain, is the Senior Pastor.

Along with his music, Cain released his Rolling Stone-lauded, Publishers Weekly-bestselling book, Don't Stop Believin' in 2018 and has become a sought-after speaker, featured at this years' Prestonwood Men's Conference, Better Man Event and more. He has also helped raise more than $500,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Tennessee, as well as lends his support to Toys for Tots, the T.J. Martell Foundation and the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, among others.

In 1976 Jonathan Cain released his first solo record, Windy City Breakdown. In 1979 he joined the band, The Babys, and in 1980 joined the rock band, Journey, rounding out the songwriting genius behind the defining album, Escape. Cain's signature piano, synth playing and songwriting contributions with Journey, The Babys and Bad English have earned him many Billboard hits, multiple Gold, Platinum and Diamond-selling records, a Star on the Hollywood walk of fame, a GRAMMY nomination and the best-selling catalog rock song in iTunes' history ("Don't Stop Believin'"). Journey was named as the fifth best band in rock history in a 2005 USA Today opinion poll, was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and continues today, selling out major venues worldwide. Cain's solo albums that released amidst acclaim in recent years include: What God Wants To Hear (2016), Unsung Noel (2017), The Songs You Leave Behind (2018) and More Like Jesus (2019).





