Jonas Brothers Release 'The Album'

The Jonas Brothers will soon head out on an arena tour celebrating the new album.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 3 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

The Jonas Brothers have released their fifth studio album, "The Album."

"The Album" was executive produced by Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey]. Kicking off 2023, the band received their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023. The LP includes their new single "Waffle House," which was released earlier this month via Republic Records.

The Jonas Brothers will soon head out on an arena tour celebrating the new album. Check out their upcoming tour dates here.

"Sucker," the 5x-platinum single, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers' rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling Happiness Begins (Republic Records).

In the wake of Happiness Begins, the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of "Top Duo/Group," "Top Radio Songs Artist," and "Top Radio Song" for "Sucker" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for "Best Pop Video," "Best Duo/Group" at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious "Decade Award."

They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more. Jonas Brothers teamed up with Marshmello for "Leave Before You Love Me," claiming a Top 10 spot at Top 40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views.

Tom Frinzi, CEO of STAAR Surgical shared "EVO ICL is thrilled to partner with Jonas Brothers on their upcoming tour. The fact that Joe and Kevinboth chose EVO ICLs for their vision correction makes us proud in knowing that their ability to connect with their fans on The Tour is further enhanced due to the sharp, clear vision EVO lenses are known to deliver"



RELATED STORIES - Music

David Tucker Releases New Single What You Think About This Song Photo
David Tucker Releases New Single 'What You Think About This Song'

Country singer/songwriter David Tucker continues his inspiring return from a lengthy career hiatus with the release of his latest single, “What You Think About This Song,” and the track’s accompanying music video, out now. Written with Nathan Chapman and Jake Saghi, “What You Think About This Song” explores a situation that is relatable for many.

LA-Based Duo Voilà Releases New Song Featuring Craig Owens Photo
LA-Based Duo Voilà Releases New Song Featuring Craig Owens

Curating their own blend of pop and rock, the duo has made a name for themselves pushing the boundaries of the genre, and they continue to do so with this latest release. The two new tracks, along with the band's recent single releases 'Girls Don't Come With Instructions' and 'Playing Dead.'

Weissach Debut With Single Fly ft. Ana Be Photo
Weissach Debut With Single 'Fly' ft. Ana Be

Paul and Simon have made a name for themselves through two, six month residencies on BBC Radio 1 and kicked off 2023 with a one-off show back on the station. With multiple plays on BBC Music Introducing and having toured the globe, they co-run Krafted Music who are celebrating over a decade of releases throughout the electronic music genres.

Lauren Daigle Releases Self-Titled Album Photo
Lauren Daigle Releases Self-Titled Album

Led by GRAMMY®-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Mary J. Blige, Fiona Apple, Carrie Underwood) and featuring co-writes with award-winning songwriters, including Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge, Jason Ingram, Lori McKenna and Jon Greene, Lauren Daigle marks a new creative chapter for the Louisiana-born artist.


From This Author - Michael Major

Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'
Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon CoverSam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover
Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'
Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD