Jonas Brothers Release 'The Album'

The Jonas Brothers have released their fifth studio album, "The Album."

"The Album" was executive produced by Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey]. Kicking off 2023, the band received their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2023. The LP includes their new single "Waffle House," which was released earlier this month via Republic Records.

The Jonas Brothers will soon head out on an arena tour celebrating the new album. Check out their upcoming tour dates here.

"Sucker," the 5x-platinum single, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers' rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling Happiness Begins (Republic Records).

In the wake of Happiness Begins, the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of "Top Duo/Group," "Top Radio Songs Artist," and "Top Radio Song" for "Sucker" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for "Best Pop Video," "Best Duo/Group" at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious "Decade Award."

They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more. Jonas Brothers teamed up with Marshmello for "Leave Before You Love Me," claiming a Top 10 spot at Top 40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views.

Tom Frinzi, CEO of STAAR Surgical shared "EVO ICL is thrilled to partner with Jonas Brothers on their upcoming tour. The fact that Joe and Kevinboth chose EVO ICLs for their vision correction makes us proud in knowing that their ability to connect with their fans on The Tour is further enhanced due to the sharp, clear vision EVO lenses are known to deliver"