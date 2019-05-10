Jonas Blue Reveals Acoustic Video Of WHAT I LIKE ABOUT YOU Feat. Theresa Rex

May. 10, 2019  

Jonas Blue Reveals Acoustic Video Of WHAT I LIKE ABOUT YOU Feat. Theresa Rex

Multi-platinum hitmaker Jonas Blue has revealed a stripped back version of his latest single, 'What I Like About You' featuring rising Danish artist Theresa Rex.

Filmed and recorded at The Church Studios in London (owned by award-winning producer Paul Epworth), the acoustic video of 'What I Like About You' showcases an emotive performance fromTheresa, while Jonas demonstrates his superb piano playing skills.

'What I Like About You' has so far surpassed 32 million global streams and is continuing its ascent up the UK Official Singles Chart, while the official music video has reached over 6 million views and counting. To date, Jonas has accumulated more than 7 billion streams worldwide.

Watch the video here:



Already shaping up to become another hit single for the British artist, 'What I Like About You' adds to the tremendous success Jonas Blue has received in his music career so far.

Listen on Spotify here:

Watch the Acoustic Video Here
Buy/Stream 'What I Like About You' Acoustic Version Here
Buy/Stream 'What I Like About You Here



