Photos: Jonas Bjerre Releases HANA KOREA Soundtrack Album

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Former Mew frontman Jonas Bjerre has released the original motion picture soundtrack album Hana Korea. The album's lead single 'Hike To The Sun' emerged as the centerpiece of the new record, featuring the vocals of Yeohee Kim. Hana Korea is now available worldwide for digital consumption.

Photo Credit: Tobias Wilner



FORMER MEW FRONTMAN JONAS BJERRE PRESENTS SOUNDTRACK ALBUM HANA KOREA OUT NOW







After digitally releasing on August 21st, 2026, the album will be followed by a vinyl release on November 20th via Invisible Hands Music. A new Korean-Danish movie directed by Frederik Sølberg, the accompanying music Hana Korea features evokes intense emotional longing, which synchronizes with the movie's plot. Highlighting the challenges a North Korean girl faces in exile in South Korea, the album sees Jonas Bjerre shifting away from his past as an indie-rock musician and trading it in for a more simplistic, drone-heavy instrumental sound.

According to Jonas Bjerre, the music on Hana Korea is that of 'a score that balances warmth and catchiness with the alienation and loneliness of our main character'. The fifteen tracks on the album emanate intense sadness and a sense of longing. All tracks are written, produced and composed by Jonas solely, except the hyperpop-esque 'Girl's Night' [Bjerre / Ko] and the sentimental vocal-heavy 'Hike To The Sun' [Bjerre / Kim / Søberg]. The vinyl release was mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

Jonas Bjerre Bio

Jonas Bjerre is a Copenhagen-based musician, composer, animator, and visual artist. He is best known for his work as singer and founding member of the band Mew. He is also a prolific film and television composer, with a passion for analog synths and an impressive ability to craft moody and deeply emotional pop music. As a vocalist, he has featured with artists such as Duran Duran, Kimbra, Purity Ring, RAC, Carly Paradis, Molina, and Silo. He is a member of the music and art collective Apparatjik with members of Coldplay and a-Ha, and the horror-pop duo Tachys.



Photo Credit: Tobias Wilner

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