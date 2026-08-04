HIKE TO THE SUN Single From HANA KOREA Film to Feature Jonas Bjerre
Miles Showell mastered the track at Abbey Road, marking a solo turn for the MEW frontman.
Jonas Bjerre, founder of the band MEW, is set to release a new single titled HIKE TO THE SUN, featuring vocalist Yeohee Kim. The track is drawn from the film HANA KOREA, which follows a North Korean girl navigating exile in South Korea.
Featuring the vocals of Yeohee Kim, 'Hike To The Sun' is described as a breezy and sentimental track that stands out among an album full of introspective, lyric-less instrumentals.
The single was mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road and stands apart from the largely instrumental soundtrack surrounding it. Bjerre, known primarily for his work with MEW, has also composed for film and television and has collaborated with artists including Purity Ring, Kimbra, RAC, and Duran Duran.