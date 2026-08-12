HIKE TO THE SUN Single From Jonas Bjerre, Yeohee Kim to Arrive
The track was mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road and marks Bjerre's solo work beyond MEW.
Jonas Bjerre is set to release a new single, HIKE TO THE SUN, featuring vocalist Yeohee Kim. The song is taken from the independent film HANA KOREA, which follows the struggles of a North Korean girl living in exile in South Korea. The track was mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road and represents a solo release from Bjerre outside his work with the band MEW.
Out on August 14th, the new single is taken from Hana Korea, a film following the challenges a North Korean girl faces in exile in South Korea.
Featuring the blissful vocals of Yeohee Kim, 'Hike To The Sun' is a breezy and sentimental track that stands out among an album full of introspective, lyric-less instrumentals. Mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, the new track showcases Jonas Bjerre's solo work outside of his affiliation with the band MEW.
Bjerre has also worked as a film and television composer, collaborating with artists including Purity Ring, Kimbra, RAC, and Duran Duran.