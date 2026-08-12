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HIKE TO THE SUN Single From Jonas Bjerre, Yeohee Kim to Arrive

The track was mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road and marks Bjerre's solo work beyond MEW.

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HIKE TO THE SUN Single From Jonas Bjerre, Yeohee Kim to Arrive

Jonas Bjerre is set to release a new single, HIKE TO THE SUN, featuring vocalist Yeohee Kim. The song is taken from the independent film HANA KOREA, which follows the struggles of a North Korean girl living in exile in South Korea. The track was mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road and represents a solo release from Bjerre outside his work with the band MEW.

Out on August 14th, the new single is taken from Hana Korea, a film following the challenges a North Korean girl faces in exile in South Korea.

Featuring the blissful vocals of Yeohee Kim, 'Hike To The Sun' is a breezy and sentimental track that stands out among an album full of introspective, lyric-less instrumentals. Mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, the new track showcases Jonas Bjerre's solo work outside of his affiliation with the band MEW.

Bjerre has also worked as a film and television composer, collaborating with artists including Purity Ring, Kimbra, RAC, and Duran Duran.

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