Jon Pardi Sets HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR Dates

After headlining shows in Australia including CMC Rocks next spring, multi-Platinum country star and “spirited entertainer, with infectious energy” (Star Tribune) Jon Pardi will return to the road Stateside with his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR, produced by Live Nation. His signature blend of “high-energy country with just enough rock and roll” (Rolling Stone) will hit 16 arenas and amphitheaters across the US with support from Corey Kent on select dates and Kassi Ashton.

Tickets for the majority of the upcoming live shows packed with fiddle, twang, steel guitar and contagious charisma will go on sale this Fri., Dec 6 at 10:00 AM local time. Subscribers will get exclusive early access to presale tickets starting at 9:00 AM local time on Thurs., Dec 5. For all ticket information, visit JonPardi.com.

HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Tour Dates:

4/25/2025 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

4/26/2025 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

5/15/2025 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

5/16/2025 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

5/29/2025 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

5/30/2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

5/31/2025 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

6/5/2025 - Highland Heights, KY - Truist Arena

6/6/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

6/7/2025 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

6/11/2025 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

6/12/2025 - Lethbridge, AB - VisitLethbridge.com Arena

6/14/2025 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

6/18/2025 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center *

6/20/2025 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest *

6/21/2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

* TBA and Kassi Ashton

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, backstage tour, invitation to the PARDI TIME! VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

A portion of ticket sale proceeds from the tour benefit the newly established Starlight Fund. Founded with his wife Summer Pardi, the Starlight Fund supports organizations dedicated to providing opportunities and resources specific to young people in need that are pursuing a path in the trades, agriculture and construction. To learn more about the Starlight Foundation, visit www.cfmt.org/starlight.

Since first hitting the country landscape, singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi has long separated himself from the pack, carving a lane that was all his own by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up, and earning praise for it. “Jon Pardi cut a path through modern country’s embrace of pop, hip-hop and EDM” (New York Times) with “an emboldened work… a distilling of his sound into a more potent form that draws both vitality and assurance from his anything-but-sterile relationship to his tradition's modern era” (NPR). Pardi is “a leader among a growing number of artists bringing back fiddle, steel and twang” (People) and “even when he’s singing sad songs, he wants people to have a good time” (Associated Press). Pardi’s critically acclaimed most recent album MR. SATURDAY NIGHT proved he has “blazed his own trail over the past decade” (Billboard) and followed his critically acclaimed 2019 album - HEARTACHE MEDICATION - a CMA and ACM Album of the Year nominated project that was also named as one of Rolling Stone’s “Best Album of the Year” and Los Angeles Times' (Top 10) “Best Albums of the Year” upon release. His breakthrough Platinum-selling album, CALIFORNIA SUNRISE, which featured the multi-Platinum, chart-topping hits “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.” Pardi has earned several No. Ones on country radio and is noted for his “long-lasting mark on the genre” (Music Row) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating “the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale” (Variety). Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to “apply new ideas to country’s old sounds” (Los Angeles Times) and “bring authenticity back into Country music” (People). Pardi’s brand new “Friday Night Heartbreaker” is the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, anticipated for release in 2025. For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit JonPardi.com.

