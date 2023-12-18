Jon Anthony 'Babyboy' Releases Heartfelt Christmas Single 'Another Lonely Christmas'

NYC-based artist Jon Anthony "Babyboy" releases his latest single 'Another Lonely Christmas'. The rising talent has emerged, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and dynamic musical style, a hidden gem who transitioned from serenading subway commuters to becoming a promising star in the realms of R&B, Latin Bachata, and Pop.

As the holiday season approaches, Jon Anthony is set to enchant the world with his debut Christmas single, 'Another Lonely Christmas.' Originally conceived as a love song about a first kiss under the mistletoe, the track evolved into a heartfelt composition exploring themes of longing, heartbreak, and remembrance, with the loss of loved ones being more acutely felt over the Christmas period. Jon Anthony's emotive storytelling and distinct vocal range promise to carve out a special place in the holiday music repertoire.

Speaking on the track Jon Anthony states "The music video solidifies the story I was focusing on. It really means a lot as a lot of the extras felt connected to the music video, I asked them to bring a frame or a picture of a loved one for the shoot whom they want to pay homage to as sign of mourning and respect."

Growing up amidst the vibrant tapestry of cultures in New York City, Jon Anthony found his early inspiration in the diverse sounds of the urban jungle. His musical journey began on the city's streets, where he honed his craft and left an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of hearing him sing. Destiny took an extraordinary turn when talent scouts from Marc Anthony's camp, Sony Music Latin, and Universal discovered Jon Anthony's unparalleled talent. Their recognition catapulted him into the spotlight, leading to a partnership with Carbon Fiber Music, the record label home to international superstar Farruko.

Jon Anthony's musical prowess extends beyond the United States. With tracks like "Si Estoy Aqui" and "Corazón Necio," he is poised to captivate Latin audiences with songs that transcend language barriers. His ability to seamlessly navigate various genres showcases his versatility as an artist. Backed by Carbon Fiber Music and supported by industry giants, Jon Anthony "BabyBoy" is on the brink of dominating the music scene. His infectious melodies and soulful tunes are set to resonate with music lovers worldwide. As his journey unfolds, one thing is certain: Jon Anthony is here to stay, and the best is yet to come.

Watch Jon Anthony 'Another Lonely Christmas' here: