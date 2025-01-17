John Summit Shares Highly-Anticipated Single 'Focus' (feat. Cloves)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Globally renowned dance music artist John Summit and Melbourne singer-songwriter CLOVES share their new single, “Focus” via Darkroom/Experts Only.

Since playing a snippet of “Focus” at his Experts Only set at Art Basel last December, there’s been insatiable demand for its release. John kicks off the new year on a momentous note, meshing trance-heavy instrumentals with an infectious and unforgettable chorus from CLOVES. Hushed, lulling vocals and pulsating rhythmic synth makes “Focus” as well suited for in-the-zone headphone listening as a festival crowd.

John Summit spent 2024 on a tear. In addition to his three sold-out shows at the Kia Forum, he headlined massive shows at Madison Square Garden (sold out two hours upon announcement), Coachella (closing out the Sahara Tent along with an unforgettable Outdoor Theater performance with Dom Dolla as Everything Always), EDC (one solo set and another closing out the festival B2B with Green Velvet), and two sold-out shows at Cow Palace in San Francisco. Playing Comfort in Chaos for the masses around the globe, the project has left an indelible mark and ejected him into the mainstream (debuting at #2 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and #39 on the Billboard 200).

UPCOMING JOHN SUMMIT SHOWS:

JAN 24, 2025 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, England

JAN 25, 2025 – Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

FEB 14, 2025 - Experts Only Vail - Vail, CO

FEB 15, 2025 - Experts Only Vail - Vail, CO

FEB 21, 2025 - Experts Only Tahoe - Lake Tahoe, NV

FEB 22, 2025 - Experts Only Tahoe - Lake Tahoe, NV

MAR 1, 2025 - Mardi Gras 2025 - St. Louis, MO

MAR 8, 2025 - MAR 9, 2025 - Lollapalooza India - Mumbai, India

MAY 17, 2025 - Foundation - Vancouver, BC

MAY 24, 2025 - MAY 26, 2025 - Movement Festival - Detroit, MI

JUN 13, 2025 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

AUG 1, 2025 - AUG 3, 2025 - VELD Music Festival - Toronto, Canada

About John Summit

John Summit is one of the most sought-after names in global dance music. The superstar DJ, producer, and label owner has nearly one billion all time global streams across his catalog, two #1 US dance radio hits, two Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Hot Electronic/Dance Songs chart, and sold-out shows across the globe, including BMO Stadium in Los Angeles (22,000) in the fall of 2023, Madison Square Garden (17,000) in New York City in June 2024, with tickets selling out in under two hours, and three shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in the fall of 2024, selling over 45,000 tickets. Whether he’s headlining a sold-out show or an intimate club, the Chicago native, now based in Miami, brings his signature brand of high-octane spirit everywhere he goes. However, behind the larger-than-life persona is a thoughtful, detail-oriented artist who once worked as a CPA by day and taught music production tutorials by night. As a recording artist, he logs long hours in the studio, perfecting each of his dynamic songs. He's toured the world, closing out huge festivals including headlining the Sahara Stage at Coachella 2024, and putting on his own shows in unparalleled locations like the slopes of Vail Mountain and the Caverns in Tennessee as part of his label Experts Only. One of the top touring acts in the world, Summit also has a keen interest in the underground scene, and Experts Only is part of his commitment to platforming the next generation of dance music talent. With global hits “Where You Are” (feat. HAYLA), “Human” (feat. Echoes) and “Go Back” w/ Sub Focus (feat. Julia Church) under his belt, Summit released his hugely anticipated debut album Comfort In Chaos, on July 12th, 2024 via Experts Only/Darkroom. The album, encapsulating themes of vice and virtue, highs and lows, total human duality, sees the artist revealing the man behind the icon, injecting his usual body-first approach to dance music with genuine heart and emotion. Summit is set to only get even bigger while releasing a body of work that’s rare in musical ingenuity and uncompromising in its memoir-like tone and texture.

About CLOVES

Kaity Dunstan PKA “CLOVES” born in Melbourne, Australia has to date generated over 400 million-plus streams, attracted critical acclaim including Pigeons & Planes, i-D & NME, performed on U.S network show “Late night with Seth Myers”, toured the U.S performing at Coachella, Lollapalooza and opening for Grammy award winning artist Michael Kiwanuka.

Her second album saw her collaborating with Hudson Mohawke & Jake Portrait from Unknown mortal orchestra garnering extensive tastemaker praise.

Her music has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, highlights include the cult-classic “Me Before You” featuring her song "Don’t Forget About Me," and numerous others as well as recently contributing to the soundtrack for Audible's number #1 hit audio drama series “Impact Winter”, produced by the executive producers of The Walking Dead and written by Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim).

As she continues to captivate listeners with her raw lyrical honesty and poignant melodies, CLOVES is set to release her next EP in Spring 2025 followed by a set of live dates TBA.

Photo credit: trippydana

Comments