John Scher/Metropolitan Entertainment PresentsZAZ On Tour in North America

As part of her ongoing world tour, beloved French singer ZAZ today announced seven North American concert dates in October 2019.



Friday, October 4 at 8:00PM Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre

Saturday, October 5 at 8:00PM Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theatre

Sunday, October 6 at 7:30PM New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Wednesday, October 9 at 7:30PM Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Thursday, October 10 at 7:30PM Chicago, IL Athenaeum Theatre

Saturday, October 12 at 8:00 PM Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sunday, October 13 at 7:00PM Oakland, CA Fox Theater

"We are thrilled to introduce ZAZ to North American audiences so they can experience first-hand what people on other continents already know, that she is stunning and dynamic world-class performer," said Metropolitan Entertainment Senior Producer Ian Noble.



"ZAZ is a singular talent. She sold out New York City's prestigious Town Hall quickly and we're confident audiences in other cities will be as excited about her show as we are," added Metropolitan Entertainment founder John Scher.



ZAZ recently released Effet Miroir [translation: Mirror Effect], a studio album comprised entirely of original songs. Combining elements of chanson, South American guitars, pop, salsa and rock, Effet Miroir is an album of hope that is testament to the beliefs of ZAZ, an internationally celebrated artist.



On Effet Miroir, ZAZ hopes listeners can find and recognize themselves: "To accept all our facets with their paradoxes is for me, a way to unite the polarities of our being," ZAZ says. The album serves as an illustration of several faces and genres, just like the diversity of humanity that she had the opportunity to observe and appreciate for several years on the road, in concert or elsewhere.



ZAZ (born Isabelle Geffroy) has been compared to the likes of Edith Piaf, Yves Montand and Ella Fitzgerald and her signature voice is celebrated all over the world. Moving from Bordeaux to Paris as a teen, she set out to seize what would prove a unique destiny. Since the start of her career in 2010 with the seminal hit "Je veux," ZAZ has won a multitude of awards, including French and German Grammys, and has sold in excess of four million records internationally, with Gold status or higher in twelve countries. She has performed over 500 shows across five continents, relentlessly proving that music transcends borders. An artist of global resonance, her last album, Paris,saw her collaborate with the likes of Quincy Jones, Charles Aznavour and Pablo Alborán. Quincy Jones has noted that ZAZ "has real blues roots in her voice that you'd swear came straight out of the ghetto!" In 2011, ZAZ joined theLes Enfoirés charity ensemble and has created the project Zazimut to develop and promote projects for a society more respectful of life in all its forms.



