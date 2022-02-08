John Noble Barrack Releases New Single 'Finding Friends'

Indie sensation, John Noble Barrack, has released a song for the outsiders with his new single "Finding Friends." The song is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

You can listen to the single by clicking here.

John Noble Barrack speaks for all the lonely hearts in his wholesome new anthem "Finding Friends". Barrack's lyrics give us an inside perspective of how it truly feels to be the kid picked last on the playground, and how at the end of the day, all people are looking for is to have a genuine friend. The groovy instrumentals make the song an easy listen and highlight the thoughtful, catchy lyrics. Alongside the jazzy chords and licks in the guitar, Barrack's vocals show true skill with the use of fun pop-up falsetto lines and enticing background harmonies. "Finding Friends" is a perfect song for an easy listen, and is a reminder that feeling alone is nothing to be ashamed of, and more common than you would think.

Barrack states, "This song was inspired by my journey to social identity. How do I identify myself? Am I defined by the people I place around me? If so, what does that say? It's a feel-good song that makes you want to sing out with your friends, both old and new. Inspired musically by some of the funk gods of old - Aretha and The Temptations."

Production Information

Vocal Producer: Kate Yeager

Bass: Julia Adamy

Drums: Josh Bailey

Producer and Mixing: Torna

Mastering: Mike Tierney

Album art photo by Maegan Gindi, additional photos by Jeremy Varner, album art by Mike McCauslin

Connect with John Noble Barrack:

Facebook

Instagram

Website

Weaving stories of grief, hope, death, disillusionment, and euphoria through the eyes of a twenty-something New Englander, John Noble Barrack stops at nothing. The Brooklyn based folk/rock singer-songwriter has appeared on stage in New York City, Saratoga Spring, NY, Martha's Vinyard, MA, and Savannah, Georgia - all while writing his first four singles, appearing on TV twice (Bull; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and navigating a thankfully waning laundry list of day jobs.

John Noble Barrack is also a man of great athletic ability with a heart of gold, and has raised money through biking and running for cancer research, and given his time to amazing charities that benefit many important causes.

Charities John Noble Barrack has been involved in include Pan-Mass Challenge, where he raised over $10,000 in 2020 and biked 190 miles or cancer research - he has run in races such as the Boston Olympic Triathlon, Oceanside Half Ironman, NYC Central Park, and Far Rockaway Triathlon, and has raised money for nonprofits such as National Disability Theater and The Actors Fund. Barrack has most recently become heavily involved in The Theater Offensive, whose mission is to present liberating art by, for, and about queer and trans people of color that transcends artistic boundaries, celebrates cultural abundance, and dismantles oppression.

Barrack released his debut single "Salem" on 10/29/21 and the follow up single "Replace Me" on 12/02/21, and "The Wake" on 1/7/22, all of which were well received by the media and many alternative, indie, and folk fans and playlisters. The singles premiered exclusively on Medium, Stage Right Secrets, and PopWrapped.



You can keep up with all things John Noble Barrack by following him on all social media platforms.