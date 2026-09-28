John Mayer to Perform Live at Sphere in April 2027

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John Mayer will perform live at Sphere in April 2027 - Thursday, April 8, Saturday, April 10, Sunday, April 11, Thursday, April 15, Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18. These performances will combine immersive sound, visual spectacle, and sensory feedback to make each show a unique, unforgettable celebration. The general on-sale will begin Friday, October 9 at 10:00 AM PT at https://ticketmaster.com.

To assist in getting tickets directly to fans, Artist pre-sale registration is available now at JohnMayer.com, powered by seated, with the pre-sale beginning Wednesday, October 7 at 10 AM PT.

Each concert will feature an evening of John's music in three forms - solo, full band, and the John Mayer trio. The solo portion will feature performances by Mayer alone on stage, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar. The John Mayer Trio features John Mayer, Steve Jordan and Pino Palladino.

SiriusXM listeners will have special pre-sale access to John Mayer's newly announced dates at Sphere in Las Vegas. The exclusive SiriusXM presale begins Thursday, October 8, giving listeners an early opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public. SiriusXM listeners can tune in to Life with John Mayer for details on how to access the presale and get their chance to experience John Mayer live at Sphere.

A limited number of VIP ticket packages will be available at Ticketmaster.com starting Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 10 AM PT. Select packages include premium seats, a date-specific lithograph signed by John, exclusive merchandise, and more.

Tickets for each show will be auctioned off through charityauctionstoday.com. 100% of proceeds from the auctions will benefit the Heart and Armor Foundation – a foundation for veterans' health that Mayer founded in 2012.

Tickets start at $129. $1 from each ticket sold will go to Mayer's Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & Hotel Experience Package partner for John Mayer Live At Sphere Las Vegas on April 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18. Vibee packages are available starting Wednesday, September 30 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, ahead of public on-sale, and all packages include a choice of concert ticket at Sphere, a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere, and a collectible laminate and lanyard. Vibee VIP package holders enjoy additional perks (priority entry, upgraded Sphere seating options, exclusive gift kit, and more). For more information and early access to tickets through Vibee's packages, visit johnmayer.vibee.com.

These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

There's nobody quite like John Mayer. He has emerged as a GRAMMY Award-winning artist, celebrated songwriter, and iconic guitar player all at once. The Bridgeport, CT native introduced himself on the quintuple-platinum Room For Squares in 2001 and has earned three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the triple-platinum Heavier Things [2003], double-platinum Battle Studies [2009], and gold-certified Born and Raised [2012]. In addition to selling over 20 million albums worldwide and gathering billions of streams to date, he has garnered seven GRAMMY Awards, including 'Song of the Year' for 'Daughters,' and has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1s on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist. In 2015, Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals, and quickly became one of the most successful bands, touring consistently, including a highly successful, 48-show residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, which drew nearly half a million attendees, 10 U.S. tours, playing to almost five million fans across 300 shows; and became a record-breaking stadium act. In addition, $15+ million has been raised to support nonprofits and environmental and social causes. In 2021, Sob Rock, Mayer's eighth studio album, was released to critical acclaim featuring the hits, 'Last Train Home' and 'Wild Blue.' The album has since been certified gold. In November 2023, Life With John Mayer launched - an exclusive, 24/7, year-round SiriusXM channel curated and presented by Mayer.

Photo Credit: – Mark Seliger



Photo Credit: – Mark Seliger

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