John Barrowman Announces New Album Ahead of UK Tour Dates

The album will be released on November 11.

Sep. 28, 2022  

John Barrowman, one of the most popular musical theatre performers of his generation, will release his new album 'Centre Stage' on 11th November 2022 the Westway Music label.

During his remarkable career, John has enjoyed huge success as an actor, singer, entertainer, presenter and TV judge. But the release of Centre Stage, which sees John backed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, takes us back to where it all started and the genre that made him a star: musical theatre.

Released ahead of John's nine-date UK tour in February 2023, Centre Stage features ten of John's personal favourites from musicals such as Sunset Boulevard, Anything Goes, Funny Girl, The Bridges of Madison County, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Godspell, amongst others.

The album's release is preceded by the release of 'Heart of Stone' as a single on 21st October. This extraordinary duet from the musical comedy phenomenon Six the Musical features the show's original West End star Natalie Paris as John's special guest.

Looking forward to the album's release, John said, "This album has brought me back to my first love and it was quite hard choosing the tracks. I didn't want to do the typical 'musical theatre album', I wanted to take you on a journey through my life, career and my passions with the songs I've chosen. I think I've done exactly what I set out to achieve, and I hope you will love it as much as I loved putting it together. I hope that every day you will be inspired to burst into song and help make the world a better place!"

John Barrowman's 'I Am What I Am' UK tour dates

February 2023

2nd - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall

5th - Southend - Cliffs Pavilion

7th - London - Adelphi Theatre

9th - Northampton - Royal & Derngate

10th - Edinburgh - Usher Hall

12th - Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

16th - York - - Barbican

19th - Cardiff - St David's Hall

20th - Birmingham - Symphony Hall

