Joe Wong Shares New Double Single

Joe Wong is the Los Angeles-based, Milwaukee-raised multi-instrumentalist, podcast host (The Trap Set) and composer behind buzzworthy shows including Master of None, Russian Doll, Ugly Delicious and Awkwafina is Nora From Queens more. He is set to release his Mary Timony (Ex Hex, Helium)-produced debut album Nite Creatures on September 18th via Decca Records and today he shares the double single for album tracks "Minor" / "Nuclear Rainbow." "Minor" is a portrait of romantic claustrophobia and "Nuclear Rainbow" is a timely track about the type of heightened existential dread not unlike the kind running rampant at this particular moment in our history ("Nuclear rainbow throws shadows of dread over the kingdom of comfort / Billions of people who haven't died yet searching for permanent shelter").

Listen to both songs below!

"Minor" / "Nuclear Rainbow" follows Wong's debut single, "Dreams Wash Away," which is featured in the finale of the widely-praised Netflix original series from Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell, The Midnight Gospel. The video for "Dreams Wash Away" was produced by the Emmy award-winning animation studio Titmouse and features re-contextualized elements from the show including characters and backgrounds combined in new ways. Watch the "Dreams Wash Away" video HERE.

Nite Creatures features luxurious melodies accompanying Wong's deeply personal lyrics. The album was written in the years between his father suffering a stroke in 2010 and his death in 2019. The result is an album that - in the cinematic detail of one of Wong's film scores - explores the intersection of melancholy and joyful surrender.

Most of the songs on Nite Creatures feature a core ensemble: Wong on vocals, drums, bass, guitar and keyboards; Timony on lead guitar and backing vocals; and harpist Mary Lattimore, who recently garnered an avalanche of critical acclaim for the spectral minimalism of her 2018 solo album, Hundreds of Days. The basic tracks were recorded at the secluded Gatos Trail Recording Studio in Joshua Tree, California and the album was mixed by famed, depth-scouring Flaming Lips producer Dave Fridmann.

LP pre-orders of Nite Creatures can be purchased via joewong.bigcartel.com and all profits from LP sales through July 2020 will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

'NITE CREATURES' TRACK LISTING

01 - Dreams Wash Away

02 - Sleeping

03 - Day After Day

04 - Nite Creatures

05 - Always Alone

06 - In the Morning

07 - Minor

08 - Nuclear Rainbow

09 - The Long Parade

10 - Shadow of the Year

'Nite Creatures' LP Pre-Order: joewong.bigcartel.com

**All profits from LP sales through July will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Related Articles View More Music Stories