JoJo Brings The Holiday Cheer For Thanksgiving Week!

This week JoJo is bringing the cheer with two knockout festive TV performances to celebrate her newly released holiday album December Baby!

Tonight, November 25, she is performing "Silent Night" on "The Great American Foodathon" presented by Citi, airing live at 7pm ET on AmericanFoodathon.org and on FOX affiliates across the country - check local listings or see here for a full list of FOX broadcast times.

And on Thanksgiving Day, ABC's "Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" is featuring a look back at some of their favorite performances from the last four years of "Magical Holiday Celebration" specials, including JoJo's 2016 performance of "Let It Snow" alongside Boyz II Men. Tune in to ABC at 9/8c on Thursday!



December Baby is the cherry on top of what has been a career year for the R&B/pop powerhouse. JoJo kicked off 2020 at the GRAMMYs with PJ Morton; when quarantine hit, she took to her IG Lives to bring some comfort to her fans, and remixed her breakout hit to encourage everyone to "Chill/Stay In"; she released a soul-baring body of work with good to know, hitting #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and earning 200 million streams to date; she gave her fans both an acoustic and a Deluxe version of good to know, adding features with fellow pop/R&B queens Demi Lovato and Tinashe; she's stepped up to use her voice for action and change; and now she's bringing us the holiday spirit when we need it the most.

