Jimmy Barnes Announces Melbourne Venue Upgrade Due To Huge Demand
Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes has announced that due to extraordinary public demand, the current Melbourne show at Margaret Court Arena, with special guests Jet, will be moved across the road to the Rod Laver Arena on the same night - Saturday 12 October 2019.
The change of venue was made in response to calls and messages from Victorian fans asking for more tickets to the Shutting Down Your Town Tour after it sold out more than three months ahead of the date. Rather than allow online scalpers to start profiting at the expense of fans, it was decided to shift the show to the larger venue so that more people would have a chance to see Jimmy's only Melbourne concert for 2019.
New tickets for Rod Laver Arena will go on sale through Ticketek at 10am on Friday 28 June 2019. As always, fans are strongly advised to only buy tickets by following the official links on the artist website and to avoid online resellers like ViaGoGo which typically charge higher prices.
All existing tickets for Margaret Court Arena need to be replaced with new tickets for the same night at Rod Laver Arena. Over the coming weeks these new tickets should be emailed automatically to the Ticketek account email used at the time of booking. If print-at-home tickets are not received by 31 July 2019, customers are encouraged to check their order history online for an immediate download. Ticket holders can contact Ticketek for further information by going to ticketek.com.au/contact.
Existing ticket holders will be seated at the front of each price category section at Rod Laver Arena to ensure their new seats fully reflect their original purchase and that they are as close to the stage as possible at this big new show.
Jimmy said,
"Thanks to all you Victorians for coming out in such big numbers - it's really incredible and it's not taken for granted. I look forward to screaming my thanks to each and every one of you at Rod Laver Arena on 12 October."
Barnes recently secured his 16th #1 album with the critically acclaimed My Criminal Record debuting at the top of the ARIA Album Charts. After four with Cold Chisel and now twelve in his own right, Jimmy has had more number ones in this country than any other artist in ARIA Chart history, surpassing Madonna and U2's eleven chart toppers.
My Criminal Record (out now through Bloodlines) was produced by longtime studio collaborator, Kevin "Caveman" Shirley and was released on 31 May to some of the strongest reviews Jimmy has ever received.
Fans will be able to experience the sheer power of My Criminal Record live as Jimmy hits the road in September with his Shutting Down Your Town Tour, his largest headline tour of this century, where he will be joined by special guests including Jet and Eskimo Joe.
NEW MELBOURNE SHOW DETAILS:
Saturday 12 October 2019
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
With special guest Jet
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
New tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 28 June 2019
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SHOWS:
Wednesday 18 September 2019
Mackay Entertainment Centre | Mackay QLD
themecc.com.au | 07 4961 9777
Friday 20 September 2019
Townsville Entertainment Centre | Townsville QLD
With special guest Eskimo Joe
tecc.net.au | 07 4771 4000
Saturday 21 September 2019
Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns QLD
With special guest Eskimo Joe
ticketlink.com.au | 1300 855 835
Wednesday 25 September 2019
Dunedin Town Hall | Dunedin NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999
Thursday 26 September 2019
Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch NZ
ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538
Saturday 28 September 2019
Spark Arena | Auckland NZ
ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999
Thursday 3 October 2019
WIN Entertainment Centre | Wollongong NSW
With special guest Jet
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 5 October 2019
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney NSW
With special guest Jet
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Sunday 13 October 2019
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide SA
With special guest Jet
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Thursday 17 October 2019
Empire Theatre | Toowoomba QLD
empiretheatre.com.au | 1300 655 299
Saturday 19 October 2019
Riverstage | Brisbane QLD
With special guests Jet & Eskimo Joe
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 20 October 2019
Home of the Arts | Gold Coast QLD
With special guest Jet
hota.com.au | 07 5588 4000
Friday 25 October 2019
Newcastle Entertainment Centre | Newcastle NSW
With special guest Jet
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Saturday 26 October 2019
Park Beach Reserve | Coffs Harbour NSW
With special guests Jet & Eskimo Joe
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Thursday 31 October 2019
Royal Theatre | Canberra ACT
With special guest Eskimo Joe
ticketek.com.au | 132 849
Saturday 2 November 2019
Pola Park | Tullamore NSW
With special guest Troy Cassar-Daley
123tix.com.au | 1300 001 238
ALSO APPEARING AT:
Sunday 10 November 2019
96FM's Kickstart Summer Concert | Ascot Racetrack | Perth WA
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100