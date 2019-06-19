Jimmy Barnes Announces Melbourne Venue Upgrade Due To Huge Demand

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes has announced that due to extraordinary public demand, the current Melbourne show at Margaret Court Arena, with special guests Jet, will be moved across the road to the Rod Laver Arena on the same night - Saturday 12 October 2019.



The change of venue was made in response to calls and messages from Victorian fans asking for more tickets to the Shutting Down Your Town Tour after it sold out more than three months ahead of the date. Rather than allow online scalpers to start profiting at the expense of fans, it was decided to shift the show to the larger venue so that more people would have a chance to see Jimmy's only Melbourne concert for 2019.



New tickets for Rod Laver Arena will go on sale through Ticketek at 10am on Friday 28 June 2019. As always, fans are strongly advised to only buy tickets by following the official links on the artist website and to avoid online resellers like ViaGoGo which typically charge higher prices.



All existing tickets for Margaret Court Arena need to be replaced with new tickets for the same night at Rod Laver Arena. Over the coming weeks these new tickets should be emailed automatically to the Ticketek account email used at the time of booking. If print-at-home tickets are not received by 31 July 2019, customers are encouraged to check their order history online for an immediate download. Ticket holders can contact Ticketek for further information by going to ticketek.com.au/contact.



Existing ticket holders will be seated at the front of each price category section at Rod Laver Arena to ensure their new seats fully reflect their original purchase and that they are as close to the stage as possible at this big new show.



Jimmy said,

"Thanks to all you Victorians for coming out in such big numbers - it's really incredible and it's not taken for granted. I look forward to screaming my thanks to each and every one of you at Rod Laver Arena on 12 October."



Barnes recently secured his 16th #1 album with the critically acclaimed My Criminal Record debuting at the top of the ARIA Album Charts. After four with Cold Chisel and now twelve in his own right, Jimmy has had more number ones in this country than any other artist in ARIA Chart history, surpassing Madonna and U2's eleven chart toppers.



My Criminal Record (out now through Bloodlines) was produced by longtime studio collaborator, Kevin "Caveman" Shirley and was released on 31 May to some of the strongest reviews Jimmy has ever received.



Fans will be able to experience the sheer power of My Criminal Record live as Jimmy hits the road in September with his Shutting Down Your Town Tour, his largest headline tour of this century, where he will be joined by special guests including Jet and Eskimo Joe.

NEW MELBOURNE SHOW DETAILS:



Saturday 12 October 2019

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Jet

ticketek.com.au | 132 849



New tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 28 June 2019

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SHOWS:



Wednesday 18 September 2019

Mackay Entertainment Centre | Mackay QLD

themecc.com.au | 07 4961 9777



Friday 20 September 2019

Townsville Entertainment Centre | Townsville QLD

With special guest Eskimo Joe

tecc.net.au | 07 4771 4000



Saturday 21 September 2019

Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns QLD

With special guest Eskimo Joe

ticketlink.com.au | 1300 855 835



Wednesday 25 September 2019

Dunedin Town Hall | Dunedin NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999



Thursday 26 September 2019

Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538



Saturday 28 September 2019

Spark Arena | Auckland NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999



Thursday 3 October 2019

WIN Entertainment Centre | Wollongong NSW

With special guest Jet

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100



Saturday 5 October 2019

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney NSW

With special guest Jet

ticketek.com.au | 132 849



Sunday 13 October 2019

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide SA

With special guest Jet

ticketek.com.au | 132 849



Thursday 17 October 2019

Empire Theatre | Toowoomba QLD

empiretheatre.com.au | 1300 655 299



Saturday 19 October 2019

Riverstage | Brisbane QLD

With special guests Jet & Eskimo Joe

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100



Sunday 20 October 2019

Home of the Arts | Gold Coast QLD

With special guest Jet

hota.com.au | 07 5588 4000



Friday 25 October 2019

Newcastle Entertainment Centre | Newcastle NSW

With special guest Jet

ticketek.com.au | 132 849



Saturday 26 October 2019

Park Beach Reserve | Coffs Harbour NSW

With special guests Jet & Eskimo Joe

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100



Thursday 31 October 2019

Royal Theatre | Canberra ACT

With special guest Eskimo Joe

ticketek.com.au | 132 849



Saturday 2 November 2019

Pola Park | Tullamore NSW

With special guest Troy Cassar-Daley

123tix.com.au | 1300 001 238



ALSO APPEARING AT:



Sunday 10 November 2019

96FM's Kickstart Summer Concert | Ascot Racetrack | Perth WA

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100





