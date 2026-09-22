Jim Jefferies to Bring SON OF A CARPENTER TOUR to The Capitol Theatre

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Comedian, actor and writer Jim Jefferies will bring his Son of a Carpenter Tour to The Capitol Theatre on Thursday, October 22. Spanning more than 100 shows worldwide, the tour blends the observational humor of Jefferies' upbringing with his no-topic-off-limits take on the modern world, delivering the provocative and thought-provoking comedy that has made him one of the most respected comedians of his generation.

Event Info

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Doors 5:30pm | Show 7:00pm

https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/the-capitol-theatre/events/detail/jim-jefferies

More About Jim Jefferies

Over the course of his career, Jim Jefferies has released ten stand-up specials, including his most recent Netflix special, Two Limb Policy, the sixth special he has created for the streaming platform. Known for his fearless, provocative style, Jefferies has built a global following through his sharp observations and unfiltered comedic perspectives.

Beyond stand-up, Jefferies has enjoyed a successful career across television and film. He co-wrote, executive produced and starred in the FX comedy series Legit, and later hosted and co-created Comedy Central's The Jim Jefferies Show, which ran for three seasons. In 2019, he was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival.

About The Capitol Theatre

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 10 Hrs 53 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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