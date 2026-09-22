Jim Jefferies to Bring SON OF A CARPENTER TOUR to The Capitol Theatre
The tour spans more than 100 shows worldwide, blending observational humor with Jefferies' provocative take on modern life.
Comedian, actor and writer Jim Jefferies will bring his Son of a Carpenter Tour to The Capitol Theatre on Thursday, October 22. Spanning more than 100 shows worldwide, the tour blends the observational humor of Jefferies' upbringing with his no-topic-off-limits take on the modern world, delivering the provocative and thought-provoking comedy that has made him one of the most respected comedians of his generation.
Event Info
Thursday, October 22, 2026
Doors 5:30pm | Show 7:00pm
https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/the-capitol-theatre/events/detail/jim-jefferies
More About Jim Jefferies
Over the course of his career, Jim Jefferies has released ten stand-up specials, including his most recent Netflix special, Two Limb Policy, the sixth special he has created for the streaming platform. Known for his fearless, provocative style, Jefferies has built a global following through his sharp observations and unfiltered comedic perspectives.
Beyond stand-up, Jefferies has enjoyed a successful career across television and film. He co-wrote, executive produced and starred in the FX comedy series Legit, and later hosted and co-created Comedy Central's The Jim Jefferies Show, which ran for three seasons. In 2019, he was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival.
About The Capitol Theatre
Designed by celebrated architect Thomas Lamb in 1926 and listed in The National Register of Historic Places, The Capitol Theatre is located 30 miles from NYC, accessible via I-95 and the Port Chester Metro-North train station. The 2,000-capacity theater, known as 'the original rock palace,' showcased legends such as Traffic, the Grateful Dead, Black Sabbath, Chuck Berry, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones. Jerry Garcia called it one of his two favorite venues in the USA. In 2012, The Capitol Theatre underwent a major renovation under the guidance of music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro. Since then, it has hosted major performers including Bob Dylan, Phil Lesh, Ringo Starr, Joan Baez, Skrillex, Bonnie Raitt, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, The Strokes, Tom Petty, Cyndi Lauper, and Willie Nelson, as well as comedians like Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer. The Capitol Theatre also hosts private and corporate events from benefit concerts, film shoots and Bar Mitzvahs to one of a kind weddings and celebrations.
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