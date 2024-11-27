Jhené Aiko Releases New Compilation Album 'The Magic Hour Collection'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating a monumental chapter in her career, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum R&B artist Jhené Aiko releases The Magic Hour Collection, a career-spanning compilation album available now via ALLEL/Artclub/Def Jam Recordings/UMe.

The album brings together a decade of Jhené’s most iconic tracks, including the newly released single “guidance,” which has earned a 2025 GRAMMY® nomination for “Best R&B Performance,” marking her seventh nomination. This release arrives as Jhené prepares to kick off the highly anticipated third leg of her sold-out Magic Hour Tour on November 29 in Toronto, giving fans the opportunity to experience the full depth of her artistry both on the album and live.

The Magic Hour Collection showcases Jhené’s evolution as one of R&B's most influential voices, featuring timeless anthems like the 5x-Platinum GRAMMY®-nominated “The Worst,” the 5x-Platinum “Sativa” [feat. Swae Lee], 2x-Platinum hits “While We’re Young” and “None of Your Concern” [feat. Big Sean], and Platinum singles “Stay Ready (What a Life)” [feat. Kendrick Lamar] and “B.S.” [feat. H.E.R.]. This compilation encapsulates the essence of her artistry, spanning her defining moments and fan favorites all in one collection.

Jhené’s Magic Hour Tour continues to captivate audiences, having already sold out 27 arena shows across North America with over 328,000 tickets sold. To maintain the momentum, she has also unveiled the Magic Hour Tour Collection playlist, featuring tracks from the tour’s setlist, including those to be performed on the third leg, which kicks off this Friday, November 29th, in Toronto.

Following the electrifying success of the first two legs, the third leg introduces seven new stops across major North American cities to meet growing demand. The tour will wrap with a grand finale in Columbus and features a powerhouse lineup of all-female co-stars, including Jessie Reyez, Shenseea, Umi, and Kiana Lede, as Jhené delivers her unforgettable live performances to fans in Toronto, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee.

THIRD LEG MAGIC HOUR TOUR DATES:

Friday, Nov 29, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena**

Sunday, Dec 01, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Thursday, Dec 05, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Friday, Dec 06, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center (formerly PNC Arena)

Sunday, Dec 08, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Saturday, Dec 14, 2024 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

ABOUT JHENÉ AIKO:

Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo - Los Angeles born, six-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, poet and mother of 2- has been at the forefront of a new wave of contemporary music for more than a decade. She is known for experimenting with a range of styles – incorporating sound healing, modern mantra and the use of crystal alchemy sound bowls in her music. Jhené Aiko crowned a breakthrough year in 2020 with over three billion streams worldwide and three Grammy nominations for her album, Chilombo, including the prestigious ‘Album Of The Year.’ Chilombo, now certified platinum with seven gold and platinum singles, topped the charts twice and was nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award for Best Soul/R&B female, two Soul Train Awards, won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album and was a 2021 BET Award nominee for Best Female R&B Artist. In 2022, Aiko performed “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVI in February, the City of Los Angeles with Didi Hirsch named her one of their mental health ambassadors in April. Currently, Jhené is building an ARK.

