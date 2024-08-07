Jett Holden Drops Sinister New Single 'Karma' Feat. Cassadee Pope

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jett Holden has dropped the sinister new single “Karma” featuring ACM and Grammy-nominated artist Cassadee Pope.

Riding the line between country and classic rock, Jett’s gritty vocals and Cassadee’s powerful harmonies churn out a story of chaos, fate, and karmic retribution over pounding drums and rising guitars. “Karma” is the latest single from Jett’s debut album The Phoenix, which is out October 4 as the first release on the newly-launched Black Opry Records.

Jett Holden will hit the road this fall for a Mountain Stage performance, followed by a run of dates supporting Will Hoge in Atlanta, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and more. See a full list of dates below and find info HERE.

‘Karma’ was inspired by a quote my friend said: ‘If Karma's been a bitch, chances are, you've been one recently,’” explains Jett. “I was feeling particularly petty after a rough breakup, and this song kinda wrote itself. It's my favorite to perform live. As a soft spoken person, it's cathartic belting this one out. Sonically, I wanted it to sound like a crossover between Hayley Williams and Chris Stapleton. Cassadee Pope turned the song up another level when she hopped on the track. It's a rollercoaster of a song that holds no punches.”

“Karma” follows Holden’s two previous singles, the echoing “West Virginia Sky” and the unabashed love song “Backwood Proclamation,” which features Charlie Worsham and John Osborne on electric guitar. Produced by CMA and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Will Hoge, The Phoenix also features guest vocalist Emily Scott Robinson. The album has garnered early praise from press including Rolling Stone, Music Row and Billboard, and it was highlighted in a recent NPR Marketplace segment detailing the label launch and the journey that led to this full-circle moment in Jett’s career.

Jett had just given up pursuing a career as an artist when The Black Opry founder Holly G stumbled upon his music online. Moved by the painfully earnest songwriting she heard in his unfinished track “Taxidermy,” she convinced him to finish the song and secured him a grant to record it through Rissi Palmer’s Color Me Country Artist Fund. The Phoenix opens with the powerful song, which was written in response to police brutality, setting the stage for a collection of raw, honest confessionals reflecting on Jett’s experience as a Black, queer man growing up in the rural South.

Jett Holden – 2024 Tour Dates

August 18 – Clarksburg, WV @ Mountain Stage at Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

August 25 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage at Culture Center Theater

October 17 – Spartanburg, SC @ 720 Room *

October 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage *

October 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

October 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *

October 22 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia Live Music Venue *

October 23 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge *

October 24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar *

October 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

October 26 – Washington, D.C. @ The Hamilton Live *

* supporting Will Hoge

The Phoenix Tracklist

1. Taxidermy

2. Necromancer

3. Karma (feat. Cassadee Pope)

4. Perfect Storm

5. Scarecrow

6. When I’m Gone (feat. Emily Scott Robinson)

7. Better Off

8. 65611

9. West Virginia Sky

10. Backwood Proclamation (feat. Charlie Worsham, John Osborne)

Photo Credit: Kai Lendzion

Comments