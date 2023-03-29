Jessy Lanza Shares New Song 'Don't Leave Me Now'

Jessy Lanza kicks off her 2023 with the first single she's written and produced since moving to LA: the start of a new chapter for her, with the upbeat, rolling "Don't Leave Me Now," out now on Hyperdub. Later this year, she'll embark on tour dates with Yaeji.

As is often the case with Jessy's lyrics, they disassociate from the confident energy of the music, as she wrote them in response to almost being hit by a car when first arriving in LA. This triggered an event of the agoraphobia she's felt since she was young, and so she wrote "Don't Leave Me Now" as an act of catharsis.

Winston H. Case's video riffs on the themes of confidence and dressing up for the part. Shot on the streets of LA, it features Jessy's sister and touring band member Angie. In the visuals, Jessy floats above the streets in the cherry picker, the view from above beautiful and less chaotic than at street level.

As Jessy confidently goes about her day, an intrusive camera man with a sense of entitlement follows her from behind. When Jessy spots her onlooker, she turns the camera back on him, who then scuttles into the background.

Tour Dates w/Yaeji

April 7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom*

April 8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox*

April 12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst*

April 13 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

April 19 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre*

April 25 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater*

April 27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater*

April 28 - Austin, TX - Emo's*

April 29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

May 2 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse*

May 3 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

May 5 - Washington, D.C. - 930 Club*

May 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

*supporting Yaeji