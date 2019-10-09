Jesse Cook Adds More Shows To His 'Follow The Road' Tour
Jesse Cook-the internationally acclaimed guitarist, composer and producer-has announced his fall tour will extend through January 2020 with the addition of 15 shows including stops in Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, and Orlando, FL, in addition to others. Cook is about to follow the road across America as his now 48-date "Follow The Road" U.S. tour kicks off tonight in Pittsburgh, PA at the Byham Theatre. The headlining trek will take Cook and his vibrant band across the country with stops in Cleveland, OH, Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY, Denver, CO, San Diego, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA and Sacramento, CA, among many others. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Next year, Cook will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Tempest (1995, Narada). The JUNO Award-winning musician shows no signs of slowing down, but rather expanding on his musical appetite. Cook's latest record, Beyond Borders (2017, eOne Music), explores a sonic landscape unfettered by geography, ethnicity and musical styles to forge a unique world music hybrid. Beyond Borders is the most sonically diverse and distinctive disc in his vast and varied catalog, which has earned him 11 JUNO nominations and one JUNO win in the Best Instrumental Album category for Free Fall (2000, Narada) - which has its 20-year anniversary in 2020.
Fans can check their local PBS station listings to watch an airing of Cook's special, "Beyond Borders." Directed, edited and mixed by Cook himself, the special captures footage from his 2017/2018 "Beyond Borders" tour and specifically highlights a different song from each night of the tour.
Catch Jesse Cook on his "Follow The Road" tour:
Wed, 10/9
Pittsburgh, PA
Byham Theatre
Thur, 10/10
Buffalo, NY
Asbury Hall at Babeville
Fri, 10/11
Cleveland, OH
Ohio Theatre
Sat, 10/12
Dayton, OH
Victoria Theatre
Sun, 10/13
Columbus, OH
Lincoln Theatre
Tue, 10/15
Fall River, MA
Narrows Center for the Arts
Wed, 10/16
Boston, MA
Wilbur Theatre
Thur, 10/17
Northampton, MA
Academy of Music
Fri, 10/18
Concord, NH
Capitol Center
Sat, 10/19
Vienna, VA
The Barns at Wolftrap
Sun, 10/20
Philadelphia, PA
Zellerbach Theatre at Annenberg
Tue, 10/22
Rockymount, VA
Harvester Performance Center
Wed, 10/23
Annapolis, MD
Rams Head
Thur, 10/24
New York, NY
Sony Hall
Fri, 10/25
Hartford, CT
Belding Theatre
Sat, 10/26
Rockport, MA
Shalin Liu Performance Center
Sun, 10/27
Portland, ME
State Theatre
Wed, 11/6
Denver, CO
Paramount Theatre
Thur, 11/7
Albuquerque, NM
KiMo Theatre
Fri, 11/8
Tucson, AZ
Fox Tucson Theatre
Sat, 11/9
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Sun, 11/10
San Diego, CA
Spreckels
Tue, 11/12
Las Vegas, NV
Smith Center
Wed, 11/13
Las Vegas, NV
Smith Center
Thur, 11/14
Beverly Hills, CA
Saban Theatre
Fri, 11/15
Fresno, CA
Tower Theatre
Sat, 11/16
Sacramento, CA
Crest Theatre
Sun, 11/17
Santa Cruz, CA
Rio Theatre
Tue, 11/19
Bend, OR
Tower Theatre of Bend
Wed, 11/20
Eugene, OR
John G Shedd Institute for the Arts
Thur, 11/21
Portland, OR
Alladin Theater
Fri, 11/22
Seattle, WA
Moore Theatre
Sat, 11/23
Bellingham, WA
Mount Baker Theatre
Thur, 1/9
Germantown, TN
Germantown Performing Arts Center
Fri, 1/10
Fayetteville, AR
Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center
Sat, 1/11
Conway, AR
Reynolds Performance Hall, Univerdity of Central Arkansas
Sun, 1/12
Nashville, TN
City Winery
Tue, 1/14
Birmingham, AL
The Lyric Theatre
Wed, 1/15
Asheville, NC
Diana Wortham Theatre at Pack Place
Thur, 1/16
Atlanta, GA
Buckhead Theatre
Fri, 1/17
Charlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
Sat, 1/18
Raleigh, NC
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Sun, 1/19
Orlando, FL
The Plaza Live
Tue, 1/21
Jacksonville, FL
WJCT Soundstage
Wed, 1/22
Bonita Springs, FL
SouthWest Florida Event Center
Thur, 1/23
Clearwater, FL
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Fri, 1/24
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Amaturo Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Sat, 1/25
Lake Worth, FL
The Duncan Theatre
Photo credit: Matt Barnes