Jesse Cook Adds More Shows To His 'Follow The Road' Tour

Jesse Cook-the internationally acclaimed guitarist, composer and producer-has announced his fall tour will extend through January 2020 with the addition of 15 shows including stops in Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, and Orlando, FL, in addition to others. Cook is about to follow the road across America as his now 48-date "Follow The Road" U.S. tour kicks off tonight in Pittsburgh, PA at the Byham Theatre. The headlining trek will take Cook and his vibrant band across the country with stops in Cleveland, OH, Boston, MA, Philadelphia, PA, New York, NY, Denver, CO, San Diego, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA and Sacramento, CA, among many others. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Next year, Cook will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Tempest (1995, Narada). The JUNO Award-winning musician shows no signs of slowing down, but rather expanding on his musical appetite. Cook's latest record, Beyond Borders (2017, eOne Music), explores a sonic landscape unfettered by geography, ethnicity and musical styles to forge a unique world music hybrid. Beyond Borders is the most sonically diverse and distinctive disc in his vast and varied catalog, which has earned him 11 JUNO nominations and one JUNO win in the Best Instrumental Album category for Free Fall (2000, Narada) - which has its 20-year anniversary in 2020.

Fans can check their local PBS station listings to watch an airing of Cook's special, "Beyond Borders." Directed, edited and mixed by Cook himself, the special captures footage from his 2017/2018 "Beyond Borders" tour and specifically highlights a different song from each night of the tour.

Catch Jesse Cook on his "Follow The Road" tour:

Wed, 10/9

Pittsburgh, PA

Byham Theatre

Thur, 10/10

Buffalo, NY

Asbury Hall at Babeville

Fri, 10/11

Cleveland, OH

Ohio Theatre

Sat, 10/12

Dayton, OH

Victoria Theatre

Sun, 10/13

Columbus, OH

Lincoln Theatre

Tue, 10/15

Fall River, MA

Narrows Center for the Arts

Wed, 10/16

Boston, MA

Wilbur Theatre

Thur, 10/17

Northampton, MA

Academy of Music

Fri, 10/18

Concord, NH

Capitol Center

Sat, 10/19

Vienna, VA

The Barns at Wolftrap

Sun, 10/20

Philadelphia, PA

Zellerbach Theatre at Annenberg

Tue, 10/22

Rockymount, VA

Harvester Performance Center

Wed, 10/23

Annapolis, MD

Rams Head

Thur, 10/24

New York, NY

Sony Hall

Fri, 10/25

Hartford, CT

Belding Theatre

Sat, 10/26

Rockport, MA

Shalin Liu Performance Center

Sun, 10/27

Portland, ME

State Theatre

Wed, 11/6

Denver, CO

Paramount Theatre

Thur, 11/7

Albuquerque, NM

KiMo Theatre

Fri, 11/8

Tucson, AZ

Fox Tucson Theatre

Sat, 11/9

Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Sun, 11/10

San Diego, CA

Spreckels

Tue, 11/12

Las Vegas, NV

Smith Center

Wed, 11/13

Las Vegas, NV

Smith Center

Thur, 11/14

Beverly Hills, CA

Saban Theatre

Fri, 11/15

Fresno, CA

Tower Theatre

Sat, 11/16

Sacramento, CA

Crest Theatre

Sun, 11/17

Santa Cruz, CA

Rio Theatre

Tue, 11/19

Bend, OR

Tower Theatre of Bend

Wed, 11/20

Eugene, OR

John G Shedd Institute for the Arts

Thur, 11/21

Portland, OR

Alladin Theater

Fri, 11/22

Seattle, WA

Moore Theatre

Sat, 11/23

Bellingham, WA

Mount Baker Theatre

Thur, 1/9

Germantown, TN

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Fri, 1/10

Fayetteville, AR

Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center

Sat, 1/11

Conway, AR

Reynolds Performance Hall, Univerdity of Central Arkansas

Sun, 1/12

Nashville, TN

City Winery

Tue, 1/14

Birmingham, AL

The Lyric Theatre

Wed, 1/15

Asheville, NC

Diana Wortham Theatre at Pack Place

Thur, 1/16

Atlanta, GA

Buckhead Theatre

Fri, 1/17

Charlotte, NC

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Sat, 1/18

Raleigh, NC

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Sun, 1/19

Orlando, FL

The Plaza Live

Tue, 1/21

Jacksonville, FL

WJCT Soundstage

Wed, 1/22

Bonita Springs, FL

SouthWest Florida Event Center

Thur, 1/23

Clearwater, FL

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Fri, 1/24

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Amaturo Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Sat, 1/25

Lake Worth, FL

The Duncan Theatre

Photo credit: Matt Barnes





