Jerry Paper Will Release Album INBETWEEZER; Shares New Single

Jerry Paper is set to release their new album INBETWEEZER on September 27th.

INBETWEEZER is an album of crooning rockers and bubble-pop jams, which came about when Jerry Paper let go and indulged in total, freewheeling play. Where their last album Free Time celebrated the freedom of integrating their nonbinariness, on INBETWEEZER they search deeper for what they really need from life.

Lucas Nathan, the human being behind the Jerry Paper persona has been releasing music since 2012, collaborating with Weyes Blood, Mild High Club, Kari Faux, and Tyler, The Creator on the way. But after a grueling 6-week tour and a “cartoonishly large bag of psilocybin mushrooms”, Nathan realized that though they were having fun, constant touring wasn’t a recipe for a wholegrain life after all.

“Scenic Route” was one of the first songs Nathan wrote for INBETWEEZER when they got back from tour. After experiencing their own “radical growth” through therapy, Nathan found they wanted to do the same for other people, which led them to the decision to become a therapist themselves.

“Scenic Route”, sees Nathan change their outlook on life, letting go of the idealistic future their 20-year-old self envisioned and just living for “right now”. Nathan says: “It’s a raw one; I’m all caught up in some bulls, lost in the abyss, and trying to get myself to slow down and be in my sensory world in the present.”

INBETWEEZER is out on September 27th. Join Jerry Paper this October on tour in the US to worship at the altar of everything in the middle of the beginning and the end. Tickets are on sale beginning July 12th.

Tour Dates

11 Oct - Los Angeles - Teragram Ballroom

17 Oct - San Diego - Soda Bar

23 Oct - Seattle - Madame Lou’s

24 Oct - Portland - Polaris Hall

27 Oct - San Francisco - Rickshaw Stop

2 Nov - Brooklyn - Brooklyn Made

INBETWEEZER Tracklist

Brown Thumb Scenic Route Front Ear (My Bread) Moonstruck New Year’s Day Everything Angel In Betwee Trixter Sez A Song On The Tip Of My Mind Powder Pink Powder Green

Photo Credit: Michael Tyrone Delaney

Comments