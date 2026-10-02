Jeremy Schonfeld Releases THE FATHER WHO STAYED Soundtrack

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Billboard-charting singer-songwriter, composer, filmmaker and theatrical storyteller Jeremy Schonfeld has released the original soundtrack for The Father Who Stayed, his deeply personal, music-driven feature film told entirely through 27 original songs.

Available worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and all major streaming platforms, The Father Who Stayed Original Soundtrack invites listeners into a cinematic story in which music does more than underscore the action—it carries the narrative itself.

Conceived, written, and directed by Schonfeld, The Father Who Stayed follows a single father grieving the devastating loss of his only child, Emily Rose. Through an emotionally expansive song cycle, the film explores grief, memory, community, healing, resilience, and the enduring bonds of family.

'The songs are the story,' said Schonfeld. 'There is no traditional dialogue. The music becomes memory, conversation, confession, and emotional revelation.'

A Soundtrack That Functions As Script

The Father Who Stayed is not a conventional musical film, and its soundtrack is not a collection of songs placed beneath the action. With no traditional spoken dialogue, each of the film's 27 original songs moves the narrative forward revealing what the characters remember, what they have lost, what they cannot say, and what they are still trying to understand.

The result is a cinematic experience in which the score becomes the script and the soundtrack becomes the story.

This groundbreaking film features an all-star cast, including stage and screen Canadian actor Christian Campbell (Trick, Reefer Madness), 2x Tony Award nominee & Grammy Winning Shoshana Bean (Hells Kitchen) and Grammy Award Winning and Pulitzer-nominee Rinde Eckert and Hamilton's Blaine Alden Krauss.

Additional casting includes Dimitri Archip, Will Bryant, Sarah-Jane Casey, Stephen Clair, Ryan Dunn, Kelly Ellenwood, Jennifer Malenke, Annalise McCoy, Mike Merenda, Donna Mikkleson, America Olivo-Campbell, Daniel Rowan-Lyons, Gussie Schonfeld, Caroline Sottile, Melvin Tunstall III, Ruth Ungar, and Reji Woods.

The film's production team includes Rob Featherstone (Cinematographer), Benjamin Lieber (Editor), Will Bryant (Music Production), Lucas Millard (Color), Ian Hutton (Post Sound Production), Bottomless Well (Post Production Hub), Lexis Berlin (Assistant Camera), Dennis Brady (1st Assistant Camera), Drew Soleiman (Production Assistant), Alexander Thomas (Production Assistant), Tara Latorre (Producer) and 88Stories (Producer).

Acclaim and Musical Legacy

The Father Who Stayed has earned recognition on the festival circuit, including seven awards and five honors for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Festival recognition includes honors from the Seattle Film Festival, Global Music Awards, Care Awards, Synergy Film Festival, and Bridges International Film Festival.

The soundtrack features 27 original songs by Schonfeld, including 'House of Love,' performed by Shoshana Bean. The song has supported charitable and community initiatives, including Broadway's Defining Inequality concert and the New York Gay Men's Chorus holiday event, The Holiday House of Love. A dance remix, 'Haus of Love,' featuring Blaine Alden Krauss, has further extended the song's life through live and club performance. 'House of Love' is also the current theme for the Broadway Dreams Foundation, performed by Broadway Dreams students and faculty internationally.

Part of the 88 Stories Universe

The soundtrack is part of 88 Stories LIVE!, Schonfeld's new creative home for music, film, theatre, and live storytelling. The initiative will continue to expand the themes of The Father Who Stayed through live performance and educational storytelling beginning this fall under the guidance of producers Chris Burney, Matthew Gilbert, and Michael T. Clarkston.

The Father Who Stayed Original Soundtrack is available on all major streaming platforms.

Jeremy Schonfeld is a Billboard-charting singer-songwriter, composer, filmmaker, and theatrical storyteller whose work spans music, theatre, film, and live performance. His distinctive storytelling blends contemporary songwriting with theatrical narrative to explore family, memory, identity, loss, and the possibility of second chances.

The Father Who Stayed

Original Soundtrack by Jeremy Schonfeld

27 Original Songs

Streaming worldwide on all major platforms

https://open.spotify.com/album/6NqGD9skgpObHdQ2QvsGm5

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 06 Hrs 43 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me