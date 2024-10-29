Jenny Owen Youngs to Release Deluxe Edition of 'Avalanche' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A special 20-track digital deluxe of singer, songwriter, producer, and podcast host Jenny Owen Youngs’ first album in a decade and Yep Roc Records debut, Avalanche, is set for a November 22 release.

Featuring the 10 original album tracks, the deluxe album also includes the new single, "Someone's Ex," and nine unreleased tracks, including early demos (one featuring Tancred), several live tracks from Wild Honey Pie, a remix from Generationals, and reimagined versions of album tracks from Ruen Brothers, Jukebox The Ghost and John Mark Nelson.

Now, she shares “Goldenrod,” a new remix by Generationals remix. Of the remix, Youngs says, “A few years ago Generationals remixed one of my saddest (and, I thought, un-remixable) songs, ‘Dungeons and Dragons,’ and ended up creating something that I loved SO much, and that was SO different from the original recording. I was thrilled when they said they’d be down to work together again, and I sent them the full album to choose from. It shouldn’t have been a surprise to me that they once again gravitated towards an absolute weeper, and made something positively euphoric from it. I love this remix.”

“I think Jenny Owen Youngs is one of the best songwriters of our generation,” offers Generationals. “Jenny's songs evoke a deep melancholy that just wrecks my entire emotional circuitry. With Goldenrod, I don't know if it's something about her voice or if it's the pictures she paints with the lyrics, I have given up trying to understand it on an intellectual level. I just let it wash over me on an emotional level and tried to cut the song into a groove that would allow those emotions to hit on a dance floor as hard as they do on a drive in the rain.”

Reflecting on the project, Youngs shares: “Every part of making Avalanche has been so incredibly important to me. Writing the songs was gutting, transformative, born of true need. Recording the album was cathartic, essential, necessary. Here now, a year later, are the leftover gooey bits, the supporting evidence, the songs presented in their infancy or in their next stage of evolution, scraped from the nooks and crannies of my brain and various hard drives across America. The writing and recording of Avalanche was deeply collaborative, and now some of these songs enter the next stage of collaboration: arrangements building on top of what these songs revealed about themselves during the original album-making process, and what I learned by singing them on tour, in rooms with real live listeners. Music is, as I always say, better with friends, and I’m honored to have contributions from so many dear ones here, expanding the world of these songs, spelunking down into their depths, stretching and questioning and pushing further, together.”

On November 3, she will play Mountain Stage in Charleston, WV, and will hit the road in late February for a four-date tour run through the Northeast. A complete list of dates is below, and tickets are available here.

Produced by Josh Kaufman (The National, The Hold Steady) Avalanche garnered critical acclaim from Paste, Under the Radar, FLOOD, Brooklyn Vegan, and more, unpacking the past ten years of Youngs’ life with her elegant precision, warm voice and intoxicating melodies. Written with a host of collaborators and co-writers, including Christian Lee Hutson, who co-wrote “Everglades,” S. Carey, Madi Diaz, and The Antlers’ Peter Silberman, the collection is an achingly beautiful exploration of loss, resilience, and growth from an artist who’s experienced more than her fair share of each in recent years.

Born and raised in rural New Jersey, Jenny Owen Youngs fell in love with The Beatles at an early age, eventually finding her way to The Cranberries and Elliott Smith in high school. Her self-released debut, Batten The Hatches, landed a high-profile sync in the Showtime series Weeds and led to a deal with Nettwerk Records, which re-released the album along with her 2009 follow up, Transmitter Failure.

Critical acclaim followed along with tours in support of Regina Spektor, Ingrid Michaelson, Frank Turner, and Aimee Mann. In 2012, Youngs released her third album, An Unwavering Band Of Light, and moved to Los Angeles to focus on writing songs for other artists and film and TV. In 2016, Youngs co-wrote Pitbull’s “Bad Man,” which debuted at the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards; in 2017, she co-wrote Shungudzo’s “Come On Back,” which was featured in the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack; and in 2018, she co-wrote Panic! At The Disco’s smash hit “High Hopes,” which broke the records for most weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart and is seven-times platinum.

Along the way, Youngs also launched Buffering The Vampire Slayer, an episode-by-episode podcast devoted to Buffy The Vampire Slayer that attracted more than 160,000 monthly listeners and led to a book deal with St. Martin’s Press. Youngs recently launched a new series with her podcasting partner/ex-wife called The eX-Files and has a narrative fiction podcast due out next year.

Jenny Owen Youngs Tour Dates

November 3 – Mountain Stage – Charleston, WV

February 20 - Iron Horse - Northampton, MA

February 21- Roots Hoot House Concerts - Peace Dale, RI

February 22 - Oxbow Brewery - Portland, ME

February 23 - Club Passim - Cambridge, MA

Avalanche Deluxe Edition Tracklisting

1. Avalanche

2. Knife Went In

3. Goldenrod

4. Everglades

5. Bury Me Slowly

6. Next Time Around

7. It's Later Than You Think

8. Salt

9. Set It On Fire

10. Now Comes the Mystery

11. Someone’s Ex^

12. Avalanche (reimagined) ft. John Mark Nelson*

13. Knife Went In (reimagined) ft. Ruen Brothers*

14. Someone’s Ex (piano version) ft. Jukebox the Ghost*

15. Goldenrod (Generationals remix)*

16. Everglades (demo) ft. Tancred*

17. Next Time Around (demo)*

18. It's Later Than You Think (demo)*

19. Avalanche (Live / Wild Honey Pie session)*

20. Knife Went In (Live / Wild Honey Pie session)*

^new single

*previously unreleased

Photo credit: Savannah Lauren

