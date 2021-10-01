Jenny Kern Releases New EP 'I Never Thought That You Were Listening'

Jenny Kern releases "I Never Thought That You Were Listening," a four song EP, showcasing Kern at her lyrical best.

The record is emotive, open and deep. Filled with lush tones and huge, radio-ready hooks, it shows that Jenny is not only finding, but elevating her unique pop sound. "This EP is my favorite thing I've ever created. Lyrically it's the most honest I've ever been and sonically it's the most risk I've ever taken," Kern said in a statement

"Written during quarantine in 2020, it's all about learning to be alone and knowing that you're not on your own through it all. The truth is, I want people to feel seen, and I want people to feel soothed by the music. Music is an incredibly healing force, and I hope that people feel a sense of comfort when they listen to this EP."

Jenny performed around Montreal during University before moving to NYC in 2013 where she started as a Page at NBC. She then worked for acclaimed filmmakers Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig and went on to become a producer in the film and television industry.

In 2018 Jenny decided to take a leap of faith and pursue full time her passion for music. Drawing on her own experiences, her songs unfold through a confessional-style delivery revealing the strength that can only come through vulnerability.

Listen to the new EP here: