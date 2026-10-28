Jennifer Lopez to Release LOVE? on Vinyl With New Track 'PROOF OF LOVE'

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Fifteen years after its original release, Jennifer Lopez is bringing LOVE?, her seventh studio album, to vinyl for the very first time. The anniversary celebration features three collectible editions and her brand new dance track 'Proof of Love.' Pre-orders began the same day as the announcement.

Originally released in 2011, LOVE? marked a significant chapter in Lopez's musical career, pairing deeply personal themes inspired by her life and the birth of her twins with era-defining dance-floor anthems. LOVE? gave the world 'On the Floor' featuring Pitbull, which reached No. 1 in more than 30 countries and sold 8.4 million copies worldwide in 2011, becoming one of the year's biggest-selling singles as well as standout tracks 'I'm Into You' featuring Lil Wayne and 'Papi,' cementing the album's place as one of the most iconic releases of Lopez's career.

Now, fifteen years on, LOVE? returns in three collectible vinyl editions, giving fans a new way to experience the album while welcoming a new generation to her music.

LOVE? 1LP Standard Edition: The essential LOVE? experience, featuring 12 tracks, including the brand-new dance track 'Proof of Love.' The lineup brings together signature hits, fan favorites and deeper album cuts in a first-ever vinyl pressing.

LOVE? 2LP Deluxe Edition D2C Exclusive: A must-have for collectors, this expanded edition features 17 tracks across two eye-catching, translucent royal-blue vinyl discs. Alongside 'Proof of Love,' the deluxe collection includes five additional album tracks: 'Hypnotico,' 'Everybody's Girl,' 'Charge Me Up,' 'Take Care' and 'On the Floor (Ven a Bailar)' featuring Pitbull. The edition will also feature brand-new artwork, coming soon.

LOVE? Color Vinyl BILT Exclusive: An exclusive Cherry Red color-vinyl edition created for BILT, bringing another collectible version of the iconic album to fans.

The release in November arrives alongside another major moment for Lopez, THE JLO SHOW: Live in Las Vegas, airing Thanksgiving night, Thursday, November 26, at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, with an extended version available exclusively on the platform.

With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, four No. 1 hits on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and a career spanning more than 25 years, Jennifer Lopez has cemented her status as a global entertainment icon. The first-ever vinyl release of LOVE?, featuring an expanded deluxe edition and the brand-new track 'Proof of Love,' celebrates the enduring legacy of an album that captured her signature blend of personal storytelling and era-defining dance-pop.

Tracklist

LOVE? 1LP Standard Edition

1. On the Floor (feat. Pitbull)

2. Good Hit

3. I'm Into You (feat. Lil Wayne)

4. (What Is) Love?

5. Run the World

6. Papi

7. Until It Beats No More

8. One Love

9. Invading My Mind

10. Villain

11. Starting Over

12. Proof of Love

LOVE? 2LP Deluxe Edition

Disc 1

1. On the Floor (feat. Pitbull)

2. Good Hit

3. I'm Into You (feat. Lil Wayne)

4. (What Is) Love?

5. Run the World

6. Papi

7. Until It Beats No More

8. One Love

9. Invading My Mind

Disc 2

10. Villain

11. Starting Over

12. Hypnotico

13. Everybody's Girl

14. Charge Me Up

15. Take Care

16. On the Floor (Ven a Bailar) (feat. Pitbull)

17. Proof of Love

About Jennifer Lopez

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Jennifer Lopez has established herself as a global pop powerhouse, selling more than 80 million records worldwide and delivering iconic hits that continue to resonate with longtime fans and captivate a new generation of listeners.

She achieved four U.S. Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles with 'If You Had My Love' (1999), 'I'm Real' (2001), 'Ain't It Funny' (2002) and 'All I Have' (2003). Her international chart success includes three No. 1 singles and 17 Top 10 hits in the UK alone, with songs such as 'Love Don't Cost a Thing,' 'Get Right,' 'Qué Hiciste' and 'On the Floor' featuring Pitbull. 'On The Floor' became a worldwide phenomenon, reaching No. 1 in more than 30 countries and selling 8.4 million copies worldwide in 2011, making it one of the biggest-selling singles of the year.

Her album achievements are equally impressive, with J.Lo (2001) and J to tha L–O! The Remixes (2002) both reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, while J.Lo also topped album charts in Canada, Germany, Spain and Switzerland, among other markets. In January 2001, Jennifer Lopez became the first person in history to simultaneously hold the #1 album (J.Lo) on the US Billboard 200 and the #1 movie at the U.S. box office (Wedding Planner). J to tha L–O! was the first remix album to hit #1 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

From her late-'90s breakthrough to today, Jennifer Lopez has built a lasting legacy that bridges pop, Hip Hop, R&B and Latin music, establishing herself as one of the most successful and influential multi-talented entertainers of her generation.

Music Stats

Sold more than 80 million records

Over 15 Billion total combined streams of all her music on streaming platforms

Over 18 Billion views of her music videos.

Four #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

10 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Two #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart

Eight Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart

18 #1 hits on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart

13 million certified RIAA album sales

As of this year, she has released nine studio albums, one remix album, three compilation albums, one soundtrack, one extended play, 69 singles (including 14 as a featured artist), five charity singles and 12 promotional singles.

Photo Credit: Vincent Venturella









Photo Credit: Vincent Venturella

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