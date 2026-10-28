Jennifer Lawrence Discusses THE HUNGER GAMES and Fame on CALL HER DADDY

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Jennifer Lawrence sat down with Alex Cooper on this week's episode of 'Call Her Daddy,' discussing her audition for THE HUNGER GAMES, online fan backlash, motherhood, and her chronically online habits.

Lawrence took listeners behind the scenes of some of her most iconic roles, shared her unfiltered takes on reality TV, and got into her chronically online habits and the viral moments that have taken on a life of their own. She also opened up about motherhood, the times she's gotten a little creative with the truth, and the inspiration behind her new haircare line Mes°.

'Call Her Daddy' is available for streaming on all podcast platforms. Listeners can get new episodes of 'Call Her Daddy' ad free by signing up for SiriusXM Podcasts+ right from their favorite podcast app.

Jennifer Lawrence on auditioning for 'The Hunger Games' (17:10-19:16)

Alex Cooper: I need to know what you remember about going in for reading this audition.

Jennifer Lawrence: Oh god. Um, skinny jeans. I remember stopping to buy candy before and eating it in the parking lot and then it was at the director Gary Ross's house in his office above the garage and he cried in my audition. So, I was like, that seems like a good sign.

Alex Cooper: Did you think you got the part? You're like, just good signs.

Jennifer Lawrence: No, I don't think I thought I thought. Yeah, especially cause you're so sus you're so um what's that word? I don't have…suspicious…superstitious about like…

Alex Cooper: Yeah. You're like I don't want to jinx anything. And did they film it? Like have you ever rewatched your audition tape?

Jennifer Lawrence: They did film it. But please don't really I don't ever want to see one of those. Oh my god. Ever.

Alex Cooper: But if it made people cry like Jen, this is good.

Jennifer Lawrence: Like I don't care. I don't know what I was wearing. I know it wasn't good.

Alex Cooper: You don't want to go back to that. You don't relive the glory days.

Jennifer Lawrence: No. And like why did I like stop my car and eat a bag of candy?

Alex Cooper: Like well it clearly worked. Obviously The Hunger Games did have a massive fan base because of the books. Like were you at all nervous once you got cast because fans are very intense about book series and it's a lot to live up to.

Jennifer Lawrence: That's not what made me nervous cause I don't think I like knew about that. What made me nervous was just the way, I was afraid that it could negatively affect my acting career. I was like and just like my my personal life because like the one thing that I was always sure of when I was younger was like I want to be a mom. And I was just like this just looks so different than like you know doing some indies and like doing a film here. Like this is huge. Like cause Twilight had like just come out and everybody saw what that was. And so it was really just more like how is this going to change my life and my acting career?

Alex Cooper: And then it did forever.

Jennifer Lawrence: And then but as we've established from 14, I just kind of do things. I just keep…

Jennifer Lawrence on being Team Gale and saying she's Team Jeremiah (21:47-23:35)

Alex Cooper: I don't know if this is controversial to say, but like I was kind of like team Gale. Jennifer Lawrence: Totally.

Alex Cooper: Now we could settle the debate here. Were you team Peeta or were you team Gale?

Jennifer Lawrence: I was team Gale. Even after he killed my sister…

Alex Cooper: Still riding for him. Do you think that that will cause controversy on the internet?

Jennifer Lawrence: I can't say because I said that I was team Jeremiah during The Summer I Turned Pretty. And the level of hate that I got was bigger than any controversy I've ever been involved in in my life.

Alex Cooper: Talk to me about that.

Jennifer Lawrence: I don't, it literally was like I feel like I was just like rage baiting like slightly cuz like I did it with my friends. It was just like 'I like Jeremiah,' you know, and they'd be like…. I thought it was innocent. People were like 'you should die. You should die.'

Alex Cooper: It is wild to insert yourself in that especially who you are.

Jennifer Lawrence: Oh, so you agree with them.

Alex Cooper: No, I just like I'm shocked that like I do like that you just like sling it and you're like, 'Oh, I'm just going to tell you what I think.' But it's it's definitely it's definitely the take that's not…

Jennifer Lawrence: I guess I could, I guess my response to you, thank you so much for your feedback. I guess my response to your feedback would be how on earth would I have assumed that such a thing would cause such… I like I've been involved in a lot like and I've pissed off the public like many many times. I've, I'm old. I've been famous for decades. It never occurred to me that that would be the number one where people were just like I wish you have never been born.

Jennifer Lawrence on being on set again with Josh Hutcherson (25:12-25:55)

Alex Cooper: You and Josh are going to be in the new movie. What was it like to go back to…

Jennifer Lawrence: Oh my unbelievable. It was so crazy because it was the same crew. It was the same camera guys, the same AD who I've worked with a million times too, cause I love him. Josh and Woody and like it was so emotional. It was like, Josh and I like didn't walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other. Like we, it was so beautiful.

Alex Cooper: That's really cute. I'm excited.

Jennifer Lawrence: And Woody obviously came through the window of my hotel room uninvited cause it would not be the same. It wouldn't be the same if he listened to Boundaries and used a door.

Jennifer Lawrence on being a mom (36:27-37:37)

Jennifer Lawrence: I wanted to be a mom for so long and, you know, didn't find the right person and then I found the right person and then we were married and then we wanted to be like married for the right time. So, I kind of like, I wanted it so badly that I kind of like waited for him to be like, 'Okay, it is now an acceptable time for you to ask me for a child.' And I was like, 'Please.' But I felt like ready. But I also like there's also I understand when people are like, 'You're never going to feel ready.'

Alex Cooper: What were you completely unprepared for?

Jennifer Lawrence: You know, your vagina will bounce back. Your butthole won't.

Alex Cooper: I don't know if I needed to hear that before giving birth. I'm like, 'Wow, wow, Jen.' Jennifer Lawrence: You're unprepared for all of it. All of it. And everybody's like, 'Your instincts, your instincts. You have no idea what you're doing. There's no… I remember women being like, you'll be able to hear the difference with the cries.' And then I'm like, 'I can't hear the difference with the cries. Like, I'm such a bad mom.'

Alex Cooper: Jen, what's going to happen to my butthole?

Jennifer Lawrence: I'll tell you. I will tell you when, once I can get into a heated place. I'll show you. [laughs]

Jennifer Lawrence on how having kids has changed her approach to her career (39:13-39:48)

Alex Cooper: How has it changed your approach to your career?

Jennifer Lawrence: It has been really great for my career in the way that like, not for my career but for my work. I don't think. I've never really needed structured time before. I've never, you know, my I have never had to kind of Yeah structure my time. And so when you have kids, you have to be very mindful about what hours are spent where, what you're going to do, and how or you're not going to get anything done, and you're going to fail at both. So I'm really structured with my time now, which is just something that I never thought about or saw for myself.

Jennifer Lawrence on her secret TikTok (43:19-45:15)

Alex Cooper: You have a secret TikTok.

Jennifer Lawrence: I do.

Alex Cooper: That you use to rage bait people in the comments.

Jennifer Lawrence: Yeah. And I think I'm just going to like take that live. I think I'm just going to, it's about time I just take the mask off.

Alex Cooper: Really?

Jennifer Lawrence: Yeah, I think so. Because I'm literally I'm arguing about like Victorian, you know, ancestry.

Alex Cooper: Wait, yeah, yeah, wait. What's on your For You Page?

Jennifer Lawrence: My FYP is like the long skincare things. You know, like where the girls wake up and they're like-

Alex Cooper: Oh, yeah, those ones where they're like wearing the whole shield over their hair and they take it off and rollers.

Jennifer Lawrence: By the way, like your pores can't breathe. Like you can't sleep like that.

Alex Cooper: And also, how do you sleep like that? It's the whole thing. The rollers.

Jennifer Lawrence: No, I don't. Hair, a lot of hair stuff. And at recipes.

Alex Cooper: Oh, you're a cook.

Jennifer Lawrence: Well, oh, I can cook. I haven't cooked as much lately.

Alex Cooper: So, have you gotten into any fights online?

Jennifer Lawrence: With other celebrities?

Alex Cooper: No.

Jennifer Lawrence: Oh, with strangers all the time. Every day.

Alex Cooper: What are you fighting about?

Jennifer Lawrence: I told you English Tutor history.

Alex Cooper: Like, what are and what's your take? Like, what are we saying?

Jennifer Lawrence: It depends on what the situation is, you know.

Alex Cooper: And are you doing this while you're like sitting on the toilet? Like while you're like in the car? Like when are you most rage baiting people?

Jennifer Lawrence: God, can you imagine sitting on the toilet without your phone?

Alex Cooper: No. I literally got up, I literally got up the other day cuz I was like, I got to go get it before I go to sit down.

Jennifer Lawrence: Yeah, I know. I know. Isn't that so dark?

Alex Cooper: Yeah. Yeah.

Jennifer Lawrence: I'll sometimes like put a podcast in to walk from my bedroom like downstairs to my kitchen. Like what am I going to listen to on these 13 steps?

Alex Cooper: Okay, so you're doing your best rage bait comments. Maybe-

Jennifer Lawrence: All day every day, you know, there's not really, yeah, if I'm breathing, I'm rage baiting.

Jennifer Lawrence on getting to the bottom of the Summer House reunion leak (52:58-53:26)

Alex Cooper: Andy Cohen said that you helped him get to the bottom of the Summer House reunion audio leak. Can you please explain?

Jennifer Lawrence: I can confirm.

Alex Cooper: You can confirm, but you can't explain. Okay so you are sleuthing.

Jennifer Lawrence: I did it in way, everything was like public information. It was actually quite easy.

Alex Cooper: You're in the chats. You're in the channels.

Jennifer Lawrence: Yeah. I don't mind my own business. That's the thing about me.

Jennifer Lawrence on paparazzi photos (56:20-57:35)

Alex Cooper: Do you feel like you got everything off your chest? Any rumors you want to clarify? Any misconceptions? Any tea?

Jennifer Lawrence: You know, the number one thing that I will read sometimes when I'm scrolling through comments, and I see that people say this about other celebrities, too, and it really drives me crazy, is when people think that celebrities have called and staged paparazzi pictures.

Alex Cooper: Let's talk about this.

Jennifer Lawrence: It is so infuriating cause I'm like, what's more likely? What, let's just play this out. What is more likely? That I live in the same building every day of my life and they know where that is or before I leave the house I'm like, 'Hold on, I have mismatching socks and a messy bun and I've and I have to call this guy. I don't know how to drop a pin. Who would I call?'

Alex Cooper: You know what, Jen? And I'm going to help you out here.

Jennifer Lawrence: And it doesn't help my career.

Alex Cooper: No, you're one of the people I don't think is calling the paparazzi on herself. But it's good to clarify today.

Jennifer Lawrence: You know what would help my career? Anonymity. Mystique.

Alex Cooper: You're like, I need to be seen less.

Jennifer Lawrence: If you couldn't see me unless I was in a movie. Do you know how successful I would be?





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