Of Monsters and Men to Continue 'The Mouse Parade Tour' at Red Rocks, Central Park & More
The Icelandic indie folk band will also perform at Osheaga festival during the upcoming run.
Of Monsters and Men are set to continue THE MOUSE PARADE TOUR with a run of summer dates that includes stops at Osheaga, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Central Park SummerStage, among other venues.
The band's extensive run continues this summer with stops at Osheaga in Montreal, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, and Central Park SummerStage in New York City on September 23 as well as festival headline performances at Calgary Folk Festival, Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, Edmonton Folk Festival, Cigale, and City Folk, before continuing across North America and South America through December.
The tour celebrates the release of the band's acclaimed fourth studio album, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, bringing its expansive, emotionally resonant songs to audiences alongside fan favorites from across their catalog.
For tickets and the latest tour information, visit www.ofmonstersandmen.com.
Tour Dates 2026:
Thursday, July 23 – Calgary, AB — Calgary Folk Festival – Festival Headline
Friday, July 24 – Salmon Arm, BC — Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival – Festival Headline
Saturday, July 25 – Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre – SOLD OUT
Monday, July 27 – Troutdale, OR — McMenamins Edgefield
Tuesday, July 28 – Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre – SOLD OUT
Thursday, July 30 – Ogden, UT — Ogden Twilight
Sunday, August 2 – Montreal, QC — Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts
Monday, August 3 – Detroit, MI — Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Tuesday, August 4 – Milwaukee, WI — The Riverside Theater
Thursday, August 6 – Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, August 7 – Edmonton, AB — Edmonton Folk Music Festival – Festival Headline
Sunday, August 9 – Québec City, QC — Cigale – Festival Headline
Thursday, September 17 – Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 19 – Ottawa, ON — Cityfolk – Festival Headline
Sunday, September 20 – Shelburne, VT — The Green at Shelburne Museum
Tuesday, September 22 – Ithaca, NY — State Theatre
Wednesday, September 23 – New York, NY — Central Park Summer Stage
Friday, September 25 – Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond
Saturday, September 26 – Athens, GA — Georgia Theatre
Monday, September 28 – Orlando, FL — House of Blues
Tuesday, September 29 – St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 30 – Miami, FL — Fillmore Miami Beach
Friday, October 2 – New Orleans, LA — The Civic Theatre
Sunday, October 4 – San Antonio, TX — Tech Port
Wednesday, October 7 – Monterrey, MX — Showcenter Complex
Friday, October 9 – Mexico City, MX — Pepsi Center
Wednesday, November 25 – São Paulo, Brazil — Audio – SOLD OUT
Thursday, November 26 – São Paulo, Brazil — Audio – SOLD OUT
Saturday, November 28 – Santiago, Chile — Fauna Primavera
Monday, November 30 – Bogota, Colombia — Royal Center
Thursday, December 3 – Buenos Aires, Argentina — C Art Media
Saturday, December 5 – Lima, Peru — Veltrac Music Festival
From Reykjavík to the global stage, Of Monsters and Men first captured the world's attention with their 2011 debut My Head Is an Animal, transforming from Icelandic indie favorites into a band known and loved worldwide. Breakout single 'Little Talks' became a generational anthem with over a billion Spotify streams and led to a 2013 Saturday Night Live debut. Their follow-up, Beneath the Skin (2015), debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 and included a surprise cameo on HBO's Game of Thrones.
OMAM's cinematic sound has been featured in The Hunger Games, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and more, while commanding festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza cemented their reputation as one of the most compelling live acts of their era. Their intimate pandemic-era documentary tíu (2022), which premiered at Tribeca and won Best Short at Dumbo, paired with an EP of unreleased tracks spanning a decade, further showcased the depth and evolution of their craft. After pursuing solo and side projects, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade finds the band embracing vulnerability, experimentation, and renewed creative chemistry, resulting in their most expansive and emotionally nuanced work to date.
Photo Credit: Eva Schram
Photo Credit: Eva Schram | Download HERE