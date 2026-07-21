Of Monsters and Men to Continue 'The Mouse Parade Tour' at Red Rocks, Central Park & More

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Of Monsters and Men are set to continue THE MOUSE PARADE TOUR with a run of summer dates that includes stops at Osheaga, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Central Park SummerStage, among other venues.

The band's extensive run continues this summer with stops at Osheaga in Montreal, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, and Central Park SummerStage in New York City on September 23 as well as festival headline performances at Calgary Folk Festival, Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, Edmonton Folk Festival, Cigale, and City Folk, before continuing across North America and South America through December.

The tour celebrates the release of the band's acclaimed fourth studio album, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade, bringing its expansive, emotionally resonant songs to audiences alongside fan favorites from across their catalog.

For tickets and the latest tour information, visit www.ofmonstersandmen.com.

Tour Dates 2026:

Thursday, July 23 – Calgary, AB — Calgary Folk Festival – Festival Headline

Friday, July 24 – Salmon Arm, BC — Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival – Festival Headline

Saturday, July 25 – Vancouver, BC — Queen Elizabeth Theatre – SOLD OUT

Monday, July 27 – Troutdale, OR — McMenamins Edgefield

Tuesday, July 28 – Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre – SOLD OUT

Thursday, July 30 – Ogden, UT — Ogden Twilight

Sunday, August 2 – Montreal, QC — Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts

Monday, August 3 – Detroit, MI — Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Tuesday, August 4 – Milwaukee, WI — The Riverside Theater

Thursday, August 6 – Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Friday, August 7 – Edmonton, AB — Edmonton Folk Music Festival – Festival Headline

Sunday, August 9 – Québec City, QC — Cigale – Festival Headline

Thursday, September 17 – Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 19 – Ottawa, ON — Cityfolk – Festival Headline

Sunday, September 20 – Shelburne, VT — The Green at Shelburne Museum

Tuesday, September 22 – Ithaca, NY — State Theatre

Wednesday, September 23 – New York, NY — Central Park Summer Stage

Friday, September 25 – Louisville, KY — Bourbon & Beyond

Saturday, September 26 – Athens, GA — Georgia Theatre

Monday, September 28 – Orlando, FL — House of Blues

Tuesday, September 29 – St. Augustine, FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 30 – Miami, FL — Fillmore Miami Beach

Friday, October 2 – New Orleans, LA — The Civic Theatre

Sunday, October 4 – San Antonio, TX — Tech Port

Wednesday, October 7 – Monterrey, MX — Showcenter Complex

Friday, October 9 – Mexico City, MX — Pepsi Center

Wednesday, November 25 – São Paulo, Brazil — Audio – SOLD OUT

Thursday, November 26 – São Paulo, Brazil — Audio – SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 28 – Santiago, Chile — Fauna Primavera

Monday, November 30 – Bogota, Colombia — Royal Center

Thursday, December 3 – Buenos Aires, Argentina — C Art Media

Saturday, December 5 – Lima, Peru — Veltrac Music Festival

From Reykjavík to the global stage, Of Monsters and Men first captured the world's attention with their 2011 debut My Head Is an Animal, transforming from Icelandic indie favorites into a band known and loved worldwide. Breakout single 'Little Talks' became a generational anthem with over a billion Spotify streams and led to a 2013 Saturday Night Live debut. Their follow-up, Beneath the Skin (2015), debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 and included a surprise cameo on HBO's Game of Thrones.

OMAM's cinematic sound has been featured in The Hunger Games, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and more, while commanding festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza cemented their reputation as one of the most compelling live acts of their era. Their intimate pandemic-era documentary tíu (2022), which premiered at Tribeca and won Best Short at Dumbo, paired with an EP of unreleased tracks spanning a decade, further showcased the depth and evolution of their craft. After pursuing solo and side projects, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade finds the band embracing vulnerability, experimentation, and renewed creative chemistry, resulting in their most expansive and emotionally nuanced work to date.

Photo Credit: Eva Schram



Photo Credit: Eva Schram | Download HERE

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