Jennifer Castle Returns With 'Blowing Kisses' Featured on FX's THE BEAR

The celebrated Canadian songwriter Jennifer Castle shares the ravishing country-soul ballad “Blowing Kisses,” her first new song in three and a half years, along with a video which she created to accompany the single. On “Blowing Kisses” Castle contemplates time and presence, love and prayer—and how songwriting and poetry both manifest and limit all four dimensions: “No words to fumble with/I’m not a beggar to language any longer.” Featuring a sweeping string arrangement by Owen Pallett, performed by Estonia's FAMES Skopje Studio Orchestra, “Blowing Kisses” can be heard in its entirety during the pivotal scene of the penultimate episode of the third season of FX's The Bear.

“Blowing Kisses” was co-produced by Jennifer Castle with engineer Jeff McMurrich in Toronto, and features Carl Didur on Piano, Mike Smith on bass, Evan Cartwright on drums, Jennifer Castle on acoustic guitar, Victoria Cheong and Isla Craig on backing vocals. Sasho Tatarchevski conducted the orchestra.

Jennifer Castle writes: “‘Blowing Kisses’ is a love letter sent from the very front of the occuring present moment. Language can be so futile; I always loathe explaining myself, and yet my love for you makes me want to try, my hands gesturing in endless loop. One day I will no longer be here to revere the buoyancy of the blue lake. I’m held by the loving energy of God. Every rose has its thorn, truly, but let’s focus on the rose for now.”

The serendipitous story of how Jennifer Castle’s music came to be used on The Bear begins with a longtime friendship with Matty Matheson (Canadian chef and restaurateur who portrays the beloved handyman Neil Fak on the show) and their real-life history working together in a restaurant.

Castle shares: “It’s a great honour to have a song in Season 3 of The Bear. I met Matty at the original La Palette, a small French restaurant in Toronto where we both worked in our twenties. I was a waiter, and he was a chef. That restaurant was like a family to me, and we became fast friends: blending the worlds of work, music, art and family. I have watched him go on to become the beloved celebrity chef and entrepreneur that he is today, but upon meeting him near the dish pit twenty years ago, I would have guessed that would have happened anyway. The sparkle in him is true, and was as true back then as it is today.

“After watching Season 2 of The Bear last summer, and completely falling in love with the show, I sent him ‘Blowing Kisses.’ He shared it with his team, and to my delight things fell into place. What a special way to premiere this song! I will be watching along with the millions of other people who have fallen in love with this show. Congratulations to Matty, sending all my love and admiration for the people that make this show. Honoured to have a tiny role in its magic. Thank you!”

