Jenna Raine Releases New Cover of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just in time for the holidays, rising pop artist Jenna Raine unwraps a delightfully warm new cover of the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” out now.

On the track, delicate acoustic guitar accompanies her gentle delivery. Out of reverence, she pays homage to the original, while infusing this seasonal staple with a personal sense of intimacy and vulnerability.

It notably lands in the wake of her latest buzzing single “Roses”—which has garnered a staggering 470 million views across platforms and more than 26 million streams to date. She most recently dropped a collaborative version of the track featuring Nashville singer-songwriter Avery Anna, which Girls' Life applauded, “their new track is everything we didn’t know we needed.”

It’s not Jenna’s first viral hit – she previously inspired viral TikTok trends with her singles “It Is What It Is” and "see you later (ten years)," which have amassed more than 196 million streams. These breakout moments earned Jenna a performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, garnered buzz from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and V Magazine, and landed her on the cover of Girls' Life Magazine. She also recently collaborated with Australian Christian artist Aodhán King on “Still Worthy” and Joshua Bassett on "Don't Let Me Down."

Photo Credit: Megan Edgemond

Comments