Jenna DeVries Drops New Single 'Back To Me'

Powerhouse Jenna DeVries releases new single "Back to Me." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

DeVries shares, “Back to Me' is really a sassy song, dedicated to that ex that always circles back. Everyone has been in that one relationship where no matter how many times you cut things off, there is always this magnetic pull that somehow ends up with one of you showing up in the middle of the night. They may not be your soulmate, but at the end of the day, either their body or their mind will wind up coming right back to you.“

The song opens with an upbeat acoustic guitar melody accompanied by a light synth layered underneath, drawing you in instantly. Compared to her latest release, “Rhinestone Cowgirl,” veering more on the pop side, Jenna slides back into her country roots by keeping this strong acoustic guitar sound throughout the song.

A powerful and steady beat from the bass drum joins the choir as Jenna's sultry voice sings the opening lines “There's still pictures hidden on your phone / only see me when you're left alone.” The bass drum switches its pattern as the music begins to fade in the pre-chorus before coming to a complete stop as Jenna prepares for the chorus. The music comes back with an impact while Jenna belts out the chorus ending with “Once I lay you down and wear you out / You'll keep running, running back to me / It all comes back to me.”

"Back to Me" debuted on Spotify's New Music Friday Country, Apple Music's Best New Country Songs, and more.

Jenna DeVries, named as one of NSAI's Songwriters To Watch, was among the elite handful of artists to make it to American Idol's Top 24 on the farewell season. Her recent single, "Daddy's Little Heart Attack," was featured on CMT and was added to the Next Women of Country playlist.

The same release was seen on Wide Open Country's "6 New Country Songs You Need to Hear This Week" list. Adam Mac and Jenna's version of "Unholy" was also featured with Wide Open Country on the same list. She's also racked up over 1 million streams on Spotify alone from songs such as "Drunk Girls" ft. Harper Grae which was supported by People Country, CMT & Viacom.

Jenna and LGBTQ+ country star Adam Mac released their duet “Chapel,” which was voted #1 on CMT's Music Television channel 2 weeks in a row, alongside Keith Urban and other A-list country artists, and premiered on The Boot. “Self-Made Man,” her female empowerment anthem, was uplifted by CMT, Bridge Magazine, and many more. Her second to last release, “Rhinestone Cowgirl” was championed by CMT, Holler, and the likes. "Rhinestone Cowgirl" was exclusively premiered by Earmilk.

Jenna recently launched The Outlaw Collective, a showcase series held monthly to spotlight LGBTQ+ artists in the country genre and across all genres - seen on Today in Nashville, at The Electric Jane, and The Analog in Nashville, TN.