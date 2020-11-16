Jazzy Ash Delivers a New Collection of Soulful Songs

'Good Foot' was released on November 13.

On November 13 comes Good Foot, a new collection of soulful songs for families from Los Angeles based Jazzy Ash (Ashli St. Armant) and her band. Guaranteed to put some pep in your step, these new songs are a refreshing boost, offering listeners a groovy upbeat experience.

Good Foot pays homage to the solid gold sounds of Black American music in the 1950s and 1960s. From Motown to doo-wop, to rock-and-roll and touching on the early days of funk, Jazzy Ash has tapped into the soul of these music genres to bring a unique sound to new generation. Powerful vocals, rock solid musicianship and good old fashioned fun make this 6 song EP a must listen for families this fall.

"I'm still so blown away this kind of music, which is so full of life and joy, was created during one of the most socially and politically chaotic eras in American history- especially for Black people," says Ash."They found ways to have hope and happiness, even through the most difficult times.That's what we need right now."

Leading it all off is the title track "Good Foot", a bluesy rock-and-roll tune inspired by "Father of Rock and Roll" Chuck Berry. Shake your shimmy, learn the steps, and sing along! Next up is "Teddy Bear" where Ash puts a twist on a classic jump rope tune, "Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear." The soul and funk charged "Be Outside", inspired by daily walks with Ash's dog Retro, reminds listeners to get out every day for some some fresh air, and to put some pep in their step while they're at it! The song was released earlier this summer and went to #1 at Sirius XM's Kids Place Live while Red Tricycle declared it the "song of the summer." Families can check out the accompanying music video for "Be Outside" which features some killer dance moves from Ash and a group of young dancers.

"The Sauce" is a playful James Brown-inspired song meant to encourage kids and grown-ups to be grateful for what they have. The Motown-inspired "Seize The Day" is an uplifting feel good tune co-written and performed with fellow family music artist Amelia Robinson (Mil's Trills). It's an endearing reimagining of a song the friends wrote together during a hang out on a Brooklyn stoop last year. Closing the collection is another lovely collaboration "Honey," that's part lullaby and part doo-wop love song. The final track was written and performed by Jazzy Ash and her partner, LGBTQ activist Pam Rocker.

Jazzy Ash's own band is featured on this record, joined by musicians Phil Glenn (The Show Ponies, Psychic Temple), Danny Frankel (Fiona Apple, Lou Reed, Brian Eno) and Davin Givhan (Lauryn Hill, Psychic Temple). The album was recorded at legendary EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, which has produced more Grammy Award-winning albums than any other studio in the world, including records by Frank Sinatra and Marvin Gaye. To give the album a classic sound, it was mixed onto 30-year-old cassette tape by producer Chris Schlarb of BIG EGO Studios and then mastered at Capitol Records by Ronan Chris Murphy. Arrangements are by Alex Sadnik.

Good Foot will be available November 13, 2020, digitally everywhere families are looking for truly great music. Visit jazzyash.com for more information.

Ashli St. Armant is a vocalist, writer, arts educator and a Queer Black mother of 2 boys based in Los Angeles who spent much of her youth in New Orleans. She is the founder of Leaping Lizards Music, a music and theater education program for students, TK-12 and is a professionally trained vocalist and actor who attended the Orange County High School of the Arts and holds a degree in Child Development from Saddleback College. Alongside teaching, writing, and raising her two sons, Ashli tours with her band, Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards, a jazz band for young audiences. Together they have produced five albums featured by NPR and L.A. Times, and have performed at numerous venues including Lincoln Center and Sprout Network (NBC). The recently released and rave reviewed Viva Durant and the Secret of the Silver Buttons is Ashli's debut middle grade novel.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You