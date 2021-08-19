Jazz Greats Terry Waldo & Tatiana Eva-Marie Get Cozy in 'Two Sleepy People'

Earlier Broadway World premiered "Button Up Your Overcoat," the first single from the new album, I Double Dare You, that was born out of the collaboration between jazz piano legend Terry Waldo and acclaimed jazz vocalist Tatiana Eva-Marie. Today, Broadway World is pleased to premiere the duo's new music video, "Two Sleepy People," a 1938 American song classic, written by Hoagy Carmichael with lyrics by Frank Loesser (who also wrote the musical, Guys and Dolls).

"Two Sleepy People" is the last track on the 12-track I Double Dare You album. Waldo and Eva-Marie sweetly pair up on the charming duet, one that was first made popular by Bob Hope and Shirley Ross in the film, The Big Broadcast of 1938. The song was revived through the decades by other famous duos, including Bing Crosby and Marilyn Maxwell, Sammy Davis Jr. and Carmen McRae, Dean Martin and Line Renaud, Carly Simon and John Travolta among many others.

The main inspiration for Waldo and Eva-Marie to include "Two Sleepy People" on their debut collaboration album was the composer of the song himself. Waldo says, "We were inspired by the recording that Hoagy Carmichael made of his own tune with Ella Logan in 1938."

Tatiana agrees, saying "Hoagy Carmichael is one of my favorite composers, his music is so full of tenderness and intelligence, it was a no brainer including it on the album.

The song and video clearly display the high regard the artists have for each other as musicians and people. "I'm such a fan of Terry's singing," says Eva-Marie. "It was an honor to sing with him on one of my most beloved songs, I think it's a very sweet and intimate moment, a glimpse into our friendship."

"It is such a sweet song and it gave me a chance to sing with Tatiana, which was a treat for me," says Waldo.

Regarding the video making process, Waldo says "I tried to reflect Hoagy's relaxed midwestern attitude. The video captures perfectly the ambiance of our recording."

Watch "Two Sleepy People," the new video by Terry Waldo and Tatiana Eva-Marie. The track is from their new album, I Double Dare You, out now on all music download and streaming platforms.

For more info on both artists, visit the websites for Terry and Tatiana as well as their label, Turtle Bay Records.

