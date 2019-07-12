Jaymes Young Returns With New Single HAPPIEST YEAR

Today, Please Rewind/Atlantic Records recording artist Jaymes Young has released his brand new single "Happiest Year" available now at all music retailers and streaming services.

"Happiest Year is a song I wrote about trying to see things from a more positive perspective, no matter how troubling they feel," says Young. "During the writing process I tried to express gratitude and understanding towards experiences that had also left a potential for bitterness and resentment. I'd rather reflect on the good times when I can, but sometimes that's easier said than done. I spent a lot of days over the past year writing and reflecting on who I am as an artist and what's important to me. With that I can say I'm coming back to music officially. Thanks to everyone who stuck around while I took some time for myself."

Listen here:

Young will celebrate "Happiest Year" with a nationwide headline tour beginning October 30th at The Irenic in San Diego, CA and continuing through late November. Dates include stops at The Troubadour in LA on November 5th and Bowery Ballroom in NYC on November 21st - see itinerary below. Tickets are on sale now - for complete details and more information, please visit http://happiestyear.net.

"Happiest Year" marks the acclaimed singer-songwriter-producer's first new release since his extraordinary 2017 debut album, "FEEL SOMETHING," available at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. "FEEL SOMETHING," which followed breakout EPs Dark Star and Habits of My Heart, has amassed over 500 million global streams to date. Young's debut album is highlighted by streaming hits "I'll Be Good" and "We Won't" (feat. Phoebe Ryan)." Previously included on 2014's "HABITS OF MY HEART" EP, "I'll Be Good" is Jaymes' biggest single thus far with over 120 million global streams and a companion video with over 35 million views. Stereogum hailed the track and video as both a "gorgeous sadcore single" and "an equally heart-wrenching video." "We Won't" reached #1 on Hype Machine, boasts over 90 million streams worldwide, and features a compelling visual which premiered via Blackbook and stars both Young and Ryan - watch HERE. "FEEL SOMETHING" quickly struck an intense and intimate chord with listeners worldwide and went on to receive critical acclaim from publications including Rolling Stone, who named Young one of "10 New Artists You Need to Know," TIME, NYLON, Billboard, VICE, Idolator, Earmilk and more.

In 2017, Jaymes also brought his soulful live performance on the road as he embarked upon his first-ever sold-out North American headlining "Feel Something Tour" and then went on to join alt-pop duo Oh Wonder on their 35+ city "Ultralife Tour" which included stops at LA's Shrine Auditorium and back-to-back shows at NYC's Brooklyn Steel.

NORTH AMERICAN "HAPPIEST YEAR TOUR" 2019

OCTOBER

30 - San Diego, CA - The Irenic

NOVEMBER

01 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst Atrium

02 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

05 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

08 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

09 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial

10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

13 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe

16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

17 - Detroit, MI - El Club

19 - Toronto, ON - The Mod Club

21 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

22 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

24 - Washington DC - U Street Music Hall





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You