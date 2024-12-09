Jayla Darden Releases Highly Anticipated EP 'MOMENTUM'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer Jayla Darden is reclaiming her spotlight with the release of her much-anticipated EP, MOMENTUM. The project marks a bold return for the Detroit native, who is shifting her focus back to her artistry after years of working behind the scenes as a writer and producer for some of music’s biggest names.

Inspired by her journey of self-discovery and creative renewal, MOMENTUM represents Jayla's deliberate transition from the background to center stage. Known for her velvety, feel-good R&B sound and meticulous production style, Jayla’s latest project promises to captivate listeners with its authenticity and emotional depth.

"This project is about regaining momentum as an artist and taking purposeful steps to reclaim the driver’s seat of my journey," says Jayla.

Jayla Darden’s impressive resume includes credits on Future’s Grammy-nominated album I Never Liked You (“Love You Better”) as a producer, composer, and lyricist. She also contributed to Childish Gambino’s latest project, Bando Stone and the New World, earning co-producer, writer, and background vocalist credits on tracks such as “In the Night”. With additional collaborations with Sinead Harnett, Andra Day, and NBA 2K, Jayla has cemented her place as a multifaceted creative force in the industry.

After signing with Interscope Records and releasing her acclaimed EP Onto Something, Jayla shifted gears during the pandemic, signing a publishing deal with Sony and dedicating herself to producing and writing for others. Now independent, she is embracing her own artistic path once again, blending her influences—Missy Elliott, Brandy, and Frank Ocean—into a sound that is uniquely hers.

The release of MOMENTUM will be accompanied by stunning visuals, building anticipation for Jayla’s forthcoming full-length album in 2025. With this new chapter, Jayla Darden is poised to remind the world why she is one of the most compelling voices in R&B.

About Jayla Darden

Jayla Darden, two-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and engineer, is redefining contemporary R&B with her smooth, feel-good sound infused with pop appeal. Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, and now based in Los Angeles, Jayla has steadily built a reputation as one of the industry's most multifaceted talents.

From an early age, Jayla showcased her musical prowess, singing in church choirs and teaching herself guitar, keyboards, and digital audio production. At 15, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she finished high school a year early and earned a degree in Audio Engineering from SAE. Her self-released projects on SoundCloud, including 118, Ideas, Vol. 1, and Ideas, Vol. 2, garnered significant attention, eventually leading to a deal with Interscope Records. While signed to the label, she released the acclaimed EP Onto Something.

Inspired by legends like Missy Elliott, Brandy, and Frank Ocean, Jayla stands out by writing, producing, and engineering all of her material. Her artistry has earned her an impressive list of credits, including work with Future (“Love You Better” from I Never Liked You), Childish Gambino (“In the Night” from Bando Stone and the New World), Sinead Harnett, Andra Day and many more. She’s also contributed to the NBA 2Kfranchise.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jayla shifted her focus to writing and producing for others, signing a publishing deal with Sony and stepping away from Interscope to explore her independence. However, her passion for performing reignited, and she is now returning to the forefront with her upcoming EP, MOMENTUM (releasing December 6). This project represents her transition from working behind the scenes as a writer and producer for other artists to regaining momentum as an artist, taking purposeful steps to reclaim the driver’s seat of her creative journey.

Jayla’s ability to balance emotive storytelling with meticulous production has cemented her as a force in R&B. Her sound is timeless yet contemporary, capturing both the essence of her influences and her distinct creative voice. With a career already filled with milestones and a renewed focus on her artistry, Jayla Darden is poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry.

